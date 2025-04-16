Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin All-Women Space Tour Fake? Netizens Share Shocking Videos as 'Definitive Proof'

New Delhi: Jeff Bezos' historic Blue Origin space tour with an all-women crew including his fiancée Lauren Sanchez, has been called ‘fake’ by a lot of netizens, who took to ‘X’ to share videos of ‘definitive proof’.

While there are many people who have hailed the historic space mission, as many netizens have called out Jeff Bezos and the all-women crew for ‘wasting money and resources’ with this space tour.

‘Clowns’: Netizens Call Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin Space Mission Was Fake, Share ‘Definitive Proof’

It has almost been two days since popstar Katy Perry, Jeff Bezos' fiancée Lauren Sanchez, CBS journalist Gayle King, film producer Kerianne Flynn, former NASA aerospace engineer Aisha Bowe, and Amanda Nguyen, a bioastronautics scientist and a Nobel Peace Prize nominee went on a historic 11-minute private space tour by Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin.

The netizens have been continuously slamming the mission, calling it a ‘wastage of resources and money’ and a ‘joyride for the rich’; some have also gone on to call the entire mission absolutely fake and have also shared videos as ‘definitive proof’.

A video of a space capsule from the time of the supposed landing has been shared, where Jeff Bezos and a few other people are seen going in and out of it. A user on ‘X’ by the name of @RobotPolisher shared the video and said, “3 minutes before Bezos opened the totally real and straight hatch door lol”.

Another ‘X’ user, by the name of @arenb has shared a four minute and 43 second video of the landing scene of the Blue Origin all-women space tour, originally shared by a user, @BillyZigouras, and how it was allegedly scripted and shot after a whole lot of planning. The video, shared less than 24 hours ago, has already been watched by over 5.9 million people.

Explaining how the space mission was fake, another ‘X’ user, @iontecs_pemf said, “…This dog and pony show is blatantly obvious if you just look. First, the women were never inside the rocket, second, the rocket likely was totally CGI and third, at most the capsule was merely dropped out of a cargo jet flying higher than the naked eye can see to fake 'reentry'.”

An ‘X’ user, @BGatesIsaPsycho has called Jeff Bezos and the crew ‘clowns’ and how this space tour was a “complete and utter joke”. He said, “They opened the ‘Space Hatch’ from the inside, realised this wasn’t part of the script & quickly shut it again. What a complete & utter joke.”

This space mission has lasted 11 minutes and is historic since it's the first all-female spaceflight in over 60 years. This flight was the 11th crew mission of the Blue Origin.