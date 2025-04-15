'Wasteful Wokeness': Netizens Bash Jeff Bezos' Historic All Women Blue Origin Space Tour with Katy Perry

New Delhi: The historic 11-minute Blue Origin Private Space Tour of an all-women crew has been widely criticised for being nothing but a wastage of resources and money.

Netizens from around the world have slammed the six women including Katy Perry and Lauren Sanchez, and Jeff Bezos for this fully female spaceflight.

‘Wasteful Wokeness’: Netizens Bash Blue Origin's All-Women Space Tour

Popstar Katy Perry, Jeff Bezos' fiancée Lauren Sanchez, CBS journalist Gayle King, film producer Kerianne Flynn, former NASA aerospace engineer Aisha Bowe, and Amanda Nguyen, a bioastronautics scientist and a Nobel Peace Prize nominee created history by being part of an all-female spaceflight in over 60 years.

There has been a mixed reaction to this historic Blue Origin Space Tour, with quite a few netizens slamming the crew and Jeff Bezos for wasting money and resources on celebrities, calling this space tour a ‘joyride for the rich’.

An ‘X’ (formerly known as Twitter) user by the name of @Bubblebathgirl shared the video of NS-31 spacecraft taking off for the space tour and said, “Katy Perry and some other random women were just launched into space on a Blue Origin rocket for no reason other than to waste money and virtue signal about women. I’m all for venturing into space but this wasteful wokeness doesn’t help.”

Replying to this post, a user by the name of @Rios1Carmela said, “I agree! With all the girlie giggles! What a waste of time, money and energy!”

Another netizen, @astorgirl said, “Thank you. Total 9 minutes of nothing.”

An American model and actress, Emily Ratajkowski also took to TikTok to express her "disgust" over this all-female space tour. In her TikTok video, the actress and model questioned, “That space mission this morning, that’s a big show, like, you say you care about Mother Earth and you’re going to space in a ship built and funded by a company that’s destroying the planet. Look at the state of the world and think about how much money it took to put those women in space… for what?”

Another ‘X’ user called this mission and the women crew an “insult” to the actual women astronauts who went to space in the past. In his words, “THIS is a female astronaut. Physics degree from Stanford and several years of training. These women going up in Blue Origin are celebrities going for a 10 minute RIDE in low orbit. They are not astronauts or a “crew”. In fact, calling them that is an insult to all prior women astronaut women scientists.”

All About Blue Origin NS-31 Star-Studded Female Crew That Took A Space Tour

In a groundbreaking event for space exploration, pop icon Katy Perry joined Lauren Sánchez—fiancée of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos—on a suborbital spaceflight with Blue Origin’s New Shepard rocket. The mission, which launched around 9:30 a.m. EST from West Texas, lasted 11 minutes and marked a significant milestone as the first all-female spaceflight in over six decades.

Designated NS-31, the mission included six accomplished women from diverse professional backgrounds. Alongside Perry and Sánchez were CBS broadcaster Gayle King, film producer Kerianne Flynn, former NASA engineer Aisha Bowe, and Amanda Nguyen, a bioastronautics researcher and Nobel Peace Prize nominee known for her activism in support of sexual assault survivors.

The crew boarded Blue Origin’s state-of-the-art, fully automated capsule—equipped with the largest windows ever sent into space and a climate-controlled interior for comfort. After liftoff, the rocket propelled the capsule past the Kármán line—100 kilometers above Earth—widely recognized as the threshold of outer space.

This flight marked Blue Origin’s 11th crewed mission. The New Shepard rocket launched vertically before separating from its capsule mid-flight, allowing passengers to experience weightlessness. The capsule then returned to Earth safely, cushioned by parachutes and a retro-thrust landing system. Inside, the crew floated in microgravity, marveling at the view of Earth below.