Jeffrey Epstein Is Still Alive? Viral Pics Of Sighting In Israel Sparks Conspiracy Theories | Here's The Truth

Washington DC: Is Jeffrey Epstein still alive? Seven years after the paedophile was officially declared dead, conspiracy theories surrounding the disgraced American financier refuse to fade. The latest round of speculation has erupted after the US Department of Justice released fresh documents linked to the Epstein files, triggering viral claims that Epstein may still be alive. An image is going viral on social media purportedly showing Epstein walking on the streets of Israel. What is the truth behind it?

Viral Pic Shows Epstein In Israel?

Unverified claims are circulating online suggesting that Epstein faked his death in 2019 and is still alive. These rumours gained traction after a photograph allegedly showing Epstein walking on a street in Tel Aviv, Israel, went viral on X.

Image purportedly showing Esptein's lookalike in Israel | Image: X

The viral image shows a man resembling Epstein, wearing sunglasses, with long hair and a beard, captured in side profile. Several users questioned whether the person in the photograph could be Epstein, with posts speculating about witness protection or a staged death. However, no credible source has confirmed the authenticity of the image, and it has not been independently verified.

As the speculation spread, multiple users pointed out that the image appeared to carry an AI watermark. A higher-resolution version shared online showed a marking linked to Google Gemini, leading many to conclude that the photograph was artificially generated.

Google Gemini watermark seen on the viral pic | Image: X

‘Epstein Isn't Dead': Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor's Ex-Girlfriend

British socialite Lady Victoria Hervey also reignited the conspiracy theories surrounding Epstein's death by claiming that she no longer believes he died in prison and suggesting that he could still be alive.

Speaking during a live interview on British radio station LBC, Hervey said she was sceptical of the official version of events surrounding Epstein’s death in August 2019. When asked directly whether she believed Epstein was dead, she replied, “I don’t even think Jeffrey Epstein’s dead anymore, to be honest."

Epstein's Death In Prison

On August 10, 2019, Epstein was found hanging off the side of his cell's bed. Though his death was ruled as a suicide, conspiracy theories claim that he was murdered. Epstein’s death led to multiple investigations and disciplinary action against prison staff.

Following his death, a note was also found in his cell, reading, "kept me in a locked shower stall for 1 hr. Noel sent me burnt food. Giant bugs are crawling over my hands. No fun!" Tova Noel was a prison guard.

Recently, the DOJ also released pictures showing Epstein lying unresponsive on a stretcher after committing suicide. The pictures showed Epstein lying unresponsive on a stretcher as Emergency medical technicians (EMT) officials performed CPR on him in an attempt to revive him. Several electrode pads were seen attached to his bare chest. He was also hooked up to oxygen and an IV drip.

Close-up shots showed Epstein's face red and bloated in the immediate aftermath of his suicide. The images also showed the deep cut Epstein suffered on his neck after hanging himself.

The DOJ also released a picture of the makeshift noose that Epstein apparently made out of prison bedsheet/clothes.

Autopsy Report