Washington DC: The Epstein files continue to shock the world with a series of bombshell claims and allegations. The documents released last week by the US Department of Justice as part of the investigation into the Epstein sex scandal alleged that Epstein had low testosterone levels, hormonal deficiencies, sexually transmitted disease (STD) and was also offered pills for penis enlargement.

Medical tests conducted over the years showed that Epstein's testosterone levels were below normal. In 2014, his doctor noted that his testosterone level was still low at 142. By 2017, it had dropped to 125.

An email written by Epstein in 2015 to his doctor purportedly showed him talking about his “low testosterone.” The email read, “I am hesitant to start a regimen of hormones. my low testosterone has been there for 15 years. mechanic view is that it has caught up to me?”

An email dating back to 2012 also showed that a man named Dr Maxman offered Epstein “max penis enlarger pills”.

