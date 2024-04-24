Advertisement

Jerusalem: A Jewish-French woman has alleged that she was kidnapped, raped and threatened with murder by a man she met via an online dating app who reportedly sought revenge for Palestinians, French media reported.

On Tuesday, the officials charged the 32-year-old man with 'religiously-motivated' death threats and the use of narcotics. However, the rape allegation is still being investigated, Le Parisien reported.

Advertisement

The woman told police that she had been raped and said to her mother that she was being held by the man against her will at his department.

The French media outlet reported that the suspect sent a text to the woman's mother and her ex-boyfriend stating that he wanted to "avenge Palestine."

Advertisement

"Good luck, you will never find your daughter again, you will never see her again, I will prostitute your daughter," the text read.

Politicians and activists were outraged by the incident.

Advertisement

Marine Le Pen, National Rally Parliamentary leader blamed far-left politicians for the failure to address the climate of antisemitism since October 7.

"I provide all my support to the victim and to our Jewish compatriots," she said.