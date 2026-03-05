Republic World
  News /
  World News /
  • 'Jihad Fatwa': Iran's Ayatollah Calls For Shedding Of Trump & Zionists' Blood Amid War

Updated 5 March 2026 at 00:06 IST

Senior Iranian cleric Abdollah Javadi-Amoli has issued a ‘jihad fatwa’, calling for the shedding of the blood of Israelis and US President Donald Trump. This is what is required of devout Shiite Muslims today, the Ayatollah said according to Iranian state media.

Nidhi Sinha
'Jihad Fatwa': Iran's Ayatollah Calls For Shedding Of Trump & Zionists' Blood Amid War | Image: X, AP

Published On: 5 March 2026 at 00:00 IST