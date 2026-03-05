Updated 5 March 2026 at 00:06 IST
'Jihad Fatwa': Iran's Ayatollah Calls For Shedding Of Trump & Zionists' Blood Amid War
'Jihad Fatwa': Iran's Ayatollah Calls For Shedding Of Trump & Zionists' Blood Amid War | Image: X, AP
Tehran: Senior Iranian cleric Abdollah Javadi-Amoli has issued a ‘jihad fatwa’, calling for the shedding of the blood of Israelis and US President Donald Trump. This is what is required of devout Shiite Muslims today, the Ayatollah said according to Iranian state media.
Published On: 5 March 2026 at 00:00 IST