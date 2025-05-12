9 Terror Hubs, 100 Terrorists,11 Air Bases, 50 Soldiers: BJP Lists What Coward Pakistan Lost in India's Operation Sindoor

After the successful execution of India's Operation Sindoor against Pakistan—launched to avenge the deaths of 26 people in the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack—the BJP has released a list detailing Pakistan’s losses during the operation.

In a press conference, BJP MP Sambit Patra stated that Pakistan lost nine terror hubs, 100 terrorists, 11 air bases, and 50 soldiers after India carried out military strikes targeting military establishments and terror bases in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

“Pakistan's air defense system collapsed entirely. Within just 23 minutes, India carried out what is being regarded as its most impactful and conclusive strike against terrorism to date. All Indian pilots involved in the mission returned safely. India effectively incapacitated Pakistan's air defense infrastructure, and 11 Pakistani airbases were destroyed,” said Patra.

"This is the first time in history where a nation has conducted such a massive operation deep inside a nuclear-armed country. In this operation, nine terror camps and eleven airbases were destroyed, and over 100 terrorists and 50 Pakistani soldiers were eliminated. The most significant outcome was Pakistan's severe loss of international credibility and respect. When Pakistan's Director General of Military Operations (DGMO) reached out to India in desperation, it wasn’t to request a formal ceasefire, but to acknowledge and recognize India's military strength," he said.

Lauding the success of Operation Sindoor, Patra said, “I am holding this press conference as an Indian. The demolition of terror infrastructure that we have witnessed over the past few years—the way India dismantled terror hideouts in Pakistan during Operation Sindoor—has sent a strong message across the world. A decisive message in the fight against terrorism."

The BJP spokesperson heaped praise on the Indian Armed Forces for their valour and said, "The Indian Armed Forces have shown exemplary courage. All BJP workers and the entire nation thank our Army, Air Force, Navy, and all the brave soldiers who ensured the success of Operation Sindoor.”

Highlighting India's military prowess, he said, “Bahawalpur (Pakistan) is a place where even the United States failed to send its drones. Yet India inflicted heavy damage there. This is Naya Bharat. Over 100 terrorists were killed.”

Speaking about Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s firm resolve to avenge the attack, Patra said, “After the Pahalgam terror attack, the Prime Minister promised that we would avenge the deaths of the 26 victims. He said the revenge would be beyond the enemy’s imagination—and so it was. He had also said ‘mitti mein milayenge’ and ‘ghus ke maarenge’—and that is exactly what we did."