'Job Well Done': Trump Says He'll Work With India, Pakistan On Kashmir After Ceasefire Agreement

United States President Donald Trump has praised the leadership of India and Pakistan for their “brave actions” in de-escalating heightened tensions along the international border by agreeing to a ceasefire deal. He also pledged to work with both nations moving forward.

In a post on his Truth Social media handle, Trump stated, “I am very proud of the strong and unwavering leadership of India and Pakistan for having the strength, wisdom, and fortitude to recognize that it was time to end the current aggression—an aggression that could have led to the death and destruction of so many, and so much. Millions of good and innocent people could have died! Your legacy is greatly enhanced by your brave actions."

Acknowledging the role of his administration in mediating between the two countries to defuse tensions, Trump said, “I am proud that the USA was able to help you arrive at this historic and heroic decision.”

Expressing his intention to engage in more trade with both India and Pakistan, Trump added in the post, “While not even discussed, I am going to increase trade—substantially—with both of these great nations. Additionally, I will work with you both to see if, after a ‘thousand years,’ a solution can be found concerning Kashmir. God bless the leadership of India and Pakistan on a job well done!!!”

Tensions between India and Pakistan escalated following the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, which claimed the lives of 26 people. In response, India launched ‘Operation Sindoor’ to avenge the attack by targeting military establishments and terror bases in Pakistan.

Role of United States In India-Pakistan Ceasefire Agreement

On Saturday evening, India confirmed that a ceasefire agreement had been reached with Pakistan. The decision came after Pakistan reached out to the United States, seeking help in defusing the situation.

The agreement was finalized after Pakistan’s Director General of Military Operations (DGMO) contacted his Indian counterpart, as confirmed by Indian Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri.

President Donald Trump took to his social media platform Truth Social and claimed credit for brokering the peace deal. “After a long night of talks mediated by the United States, I am pleased to announce that India and Pakistan have agreed to a FULL AND IMMEDIATE CEASEFIRE,” Trump posted.

“Congratulations to both Countries on using Common Sense and Great Intelligence. Thank you for your attention to this matter!,” he added.

Regarding the development, External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar posted on X, “India and Pakistan have today worked out an understanding on stoppage of firing and military action. India has consistently maintained a firm and uncompromising stance against terrorism in all its forms and manifestations. It will continue to do so.”