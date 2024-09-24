Published 07:16 IST, September 25th 2024
UN General Assembly LIVE: Biden, Erdogan, Jordan King Among Leaders Addressing
US President Joe Biden joined other world leaders in New York on Tuesday for the United Nations General Assembly, convening amid ongoing global conflicts.
- World News
- 6 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
Edited by: Isha Bhandari
Joe Biden Makes Final Speech As President At 2024 UN General Assembly | LIVE | Image: AP
- Listen to this article
- 6 min read
Advertisement
20:01 IST, September 24th 2024