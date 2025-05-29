Judge Blocks Trump Administration's Attempt to Prevent Harvard From Admitting International Students

A federal judge in Boston on Thursday morning said that she will rule that the Trump administration cannot prevent Harvard University from enrolling international students, handing the university a significant legal win amid rising tensions with the White House.

The decision comes as the Trump administration intensifies efforts to limit the presence of foreign students in the United States. On Wednesday night, Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced that officials would begin to “aggressively revoke” the visas of certain Chinese students, especially those linked to critical research fields or the Chinese Communist Party.

Victory for Harvard on Graduation Day Sends a Message

Whilst the court case went on, Harvard held its graduation ceremony in the historic Harvard Yard. This year, many graduates wore white flowers to express solidarity with international students, who represent roughly one-fourth of the university’s population.

Unlike the previous year, when university leaders faced student backlash over disciplinary actions related to pro-Palestinian protests, President Alan Garber received a standing ovation from attendees. His public stance against the Trump administration’s crackdown has made him an unlikely symbol of resistance.

Here is What You Need to Know

The White House has accused Harvard of violating the Supreme Court’s ban on affirmative action, fostering antisemitic activity, and leaning too far left politically. In court, Harvard’s legal team is expected to argue that these accusations are part of a political vendetta and that the government’s actions violate the university’s First Amendment rights.

To support this claim, Harvard plans to cite public statements and social media posts by President Trump and senior officials that they say show clear political intent behind the moves.

In addition to the visa restrictions, the Trump administration has frozen more than $3 billion in federal funding to Harvard. The White House also announced plans to revoke the university’s tax-exempt status and cancel federal contracts valued at around $100 million.

More broadly, the administration has pushed budget proposals that would reduce research funding and impose higher taxes on university endowments, signaling a wider clash with the higher education sector.

International Students a Key Issue

Among the most consequential actions has been the attempt to block Harvard from admitting new international students. The university has warned that such a move would have both academic and financial repercussions. Harvard professor Kirsten Weld described the threat as “an extinction-level event.”

In court filings ahead of Thursday’s hearing, the Trump administration gave Harvard 30 days to provide justification for continuing to admit international students. While a previous court order had already halted the administration’s actions, Thursday’s hearing focused on Harvard’s request for an extension of the injunction.

Students at Harvard Yard Celebrate

Legal observers say the administration’s latest filing appears to be an attempt to delay proceedings rather than offer new justification.

For now, the court’s decision means that Harvard can continue welcoming international students — a relief to both the institution and thousands of students whose futures were caught in limbo.