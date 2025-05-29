Many International Students Are Worried Due to Trump's Threats, Says Harvard

Harvard University said “too many international students to count” have inquired about transferring out of the institution following the Trump administration’s recent visa crackdown, according to a court filing made Wednesday.

Though a federal judge quickly blocked the ban, confusion and anxiety remain widespread on campus. Both international and domestic students are now questioning whether Harvard is the right place for them, the university said in a Boston federal court.

Immediate Impact on Campus

Maureen Martin, Harvard’s director of immigration services, detailed the fallout in a sworn statement. After Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem issued a revocation notice targeting Harvard’s ability to host international students, Martin said the university experienced “immediate repercussions.”

Among them: several students and scholars reported “significant emotional distress,” and some expressed fear of attending graduation ceremonies due to possible immigration action. Others canceled trips abroad to visit family members.

Within hours of Noem’s announcement, Martin said, visa holders began facing increased scrutiny. Some were pulled aside for additional screening at Boston Logan International Airport. Meanwhile, U.S. embassies began denying visa applications for incoming students, she said.

While some applicants were asked to resubmit paperwork after a judge temporarily blocked the policy, Martin said many denials have not yet been reversed.

Domestic Students Also Concerned

According to Martin, at least three domestic students also approached the university about transferring, citing discomfort with the idea of studying in an environment without international peers. They showed “serious interest” in continuing their education elsewhere.

Broader Political Context

The Trump administration’s move is part of a wider campaign against higher education institutions, particularly those perceived as embracing diversity and inclusion policies. Harvard, in particular, has also been under scrutiny due to antisemitism on campus.

University President Alan Garber called the US government’s actions a form of retaliation. He said they stem from “our refusal to surrender our academic independence and to submit to the federal government’s illegal assertion of control over our curriculum, our faculty, and our student body.”

What’s Next