'Just Want To Go Home': Erika Kirk Breaks Down After Gunfire Erupts At White House Dinner | WATCH

New Delhi: Panic ensued at the annual White House Correspondents’ Dinner on Saturday night when gunfire broke out, terrifying a prominent crowd of politicians, media professionals, and celebrities, including President Donald Trump.

Among those visibly traumatized was Erika Kirk, the widow of Charlie Kirk, who was rushed from the building in tears. According to an eyewitness report from *The New York Post*, she was clearly distraught during the evacuation, audibly pleading, “I just want to go home. I just want to go home."

This shooting follows the death of Trump ally Charlie Kirk by roughly seven months. The prominent conservative activist was killed on September 10 after being fatally shot during a speaking engagement at a university in Utah.

Trump evacuated- Chaos at Hilton

The shooting occurred while Trump was attending the formal gathering in Washington. After gunfire erupted near a security checkpoint outside the ballroom, the Secret Service acted instantly, ushering Trump off the stage as armed personnel flooded the room. The ensuing panic forced guests to seek cover under tables while agents secured the area.

Advertisement

The same source recounted seeing Robert F. Kennedy Jr. being hurried out by his security detail, with a guard on either side propping him up. According to the witness, he seemed completely disoriented—described as "delirious"—with his feet reportedly dragging across the ground as they moved.

Shooter arrested

Officials later verified that a suspect was in custody. According to the Secret Service, the gunfire broke out close to the primary security entrance, prompting tactical units to lock down the site as police converged on the Washington Hilton Hotel. During the operation, helicopters were observed patrolling the airspace above the scene.