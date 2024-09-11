sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Delhi Rains | Bangladesh Violence | J&K Assembly Polls | Trump vs Harris | Sitaram Yechury | #JusticeforAbhaya | Manipur Unrest |
  • Home /
  • World News /
  • Kamala Harris' Earrings or Secret Earpiece? Conspiracy Theories Swirl After Trump Debate

Published 12:46 IST, September 12th 2024

Kamala Harris' Earrings or Secret Earpiece? Conspiracy Theories Swirl After Trump Debate

US Elections 2024: Was Kamala Harris wearing a secret earpiece during the debate? Wild conspiracy theories swirl.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Edited by: Surabhi Shaurya
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
US Elections 2024: Was Kamala Harris wearing a secret earpiece during the debate? Wild conspiracy theories swirl.
US Elections 2024: Was Kamala Harris wearing a secret earpiece during the debate? Wild conspiracy theories swirl. | Image: AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 4 min read
Advertisement

15:04 IST, September 11th 2024