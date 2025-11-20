Karoline Leavitt Admits to 32-Year Age Gap with Husband Being 'Very Unusual'

The 28-year-old White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt acknowledged that her 32-year age-gap marriage is unusual. On the Pod Force One Miranda Devine podcast, Miranda straight-up asked her, “Could you not find boys your own age who are as mature?”

Leavitt laughed at this and admitted, “Honestly, no, if you want to know the truth,” agreeing that the relationship is definitely “very unusual”.

Leavitt married her 60-year-old husband this January, just days before President Donald Trump’s second inauguration. The two first met when she was 25, got engaged in 2023, and welcomed their son, Niko, in July 2024.

She also opened up about how hard it initially was to talk to her parents about the relationship, especially since her mother is younger than her husband. But things shifted once her parents actually got to know him.

“Once they saw who he is as a man, his character, and how much he adores me, it became easy for them,” she said. Now, she says everyone gets along smoothly, describing it as a “typical family relationship”, adding that her husband respects her parents and they all have fun together when they visit.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt also described her 60-year-old husband as a stark contrast to her public persona, noting he is an introverted and very private real estate developer who avoids the spotlight and social media.

