New Delhi: Prince William and Kate Middleton are going through a ‘hell’ time, revealed their trusted confidante, Amaia Arrieta. “I’m heartbroken at the moment, I think they are going through hell, I hope they will be back. It’s really personal,” Arrieta, a stylist and costume designer who has worked closely with the royals and designed clothes for the couple's three kids, George, Charlotte and Louis told a leading UK daily.

Following the sudden disappearance of the Princess of Wales from public view, speculations and conspiracy theories abounded, fueled by the mystery surrounding her absence. However, all the conjectures were put to rest when the princess addressed the public directly through a video message, revealing that her absence was due to health reasons. Since then, she has maintained a low profile, residing at Windsor Castle with her family.

Support Pours in For Kate

Support poured in from around the world for Kate after she revealed in a candid video message that she is undergoing chemotherapy for cancer following major abdominal surgery. The princess’s poignant video, in which she spoke about the “huge shock” and “incredibly tough couple of months” for her family after her diagnosis, came after weeks of frenzied speculation on social media about her health and well-being.

“This of, course, came as a huge shock, and William and I have been doing everything we can to process and manage this privately for the sake of our young family,” Kate said in the video, which was recorded Wednesday in Windsor.

“It has taken us time to explain everything to George, Charlotte and Louis in a way that is appropriate for them, and to reassure them that I am going to be OK,” she added, referring to her three young children.

Kate Health Update

A few days back, Prince William had shared an update on Kate Middleton’s health. "All doing well, thank you. Yes, we're doing well,” the Prince relied, according to GB News. Amidst Kate's diagnosis, several reports revealed that Prince William plays a crucial role in ensuring she doesn't feel isolated, prioritizing their family above all else. Described as a dependable and resilient figure, William stands by her side throughout the ordeal.