Updated March 23rd, 2024 at 02:59 IST
Harry and Meghan Say They Hope Kate Can Heal ‘Privately and in Peace’ | Highlights
Kate, the Princess of Wales, announced on Friday that she was diagnosed with cancer and is undergoing chemotherapy.
2: 36 IST, March 23rd 2024
Prince Harry and his wife Meghan, who have been estranged from William and Kate since their move to California in 2020, wished the princess well. “We wish health and healing for Kate and the family, and hope they are able to do so privately and in peace,” they said in a statement.
2: 03 IST, March 23rd 2024
When was Kate’s cancer found?
During the video announcement Friday, Kate said: “Tests after the operation found cancer had been present,” and that she was in the early stages of treatment.
She didn’t say what kind of cancer was found, nor did she give details of her chemotherapy. The statement from Kensington Palace said Kate found out about the cancer after post-surgery tests were done.
What kind of treatment is Kate having?
The palace statement said no details would be provided about her cancer or her treatment, other than she started it in late February.
“We will not be sharing any further private medical information. The Princess has a right to medical privacy as we all do,” the statement said.
After successful surgery, chemotherapy is often used to help kill any stray cancer cells and to prevent the cancer from coming back. Treatments have evolved, and when chemo is used now, it’s sometimes for shorter periods or lower doses than it once was.
2: 06 IST, March 23rd 2024
Following Princess Kate’s announcement her brother offers his support. “Over the years, we have climbed many mountains together. As a family, we will climb this one with you too,” Kate’s brother, James Middleton, wrote on Instagram, in
1: 45 IST, March 23rd 2024
White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre at her press briefing today offered thoughts on Princess Kate. “We just heard the terrible news,” Jean-Pierre said moments after Princess Kate's announcement. “Our thoughts are with the Duchess of Cambridge and her family members and friends during this incredibly difficult time,” Jean-Pierre said. She added that she wishes the princess a "full recovery" and called for her privacy during this time. Jean-Pierre said she found out about the royal news the same way the public did and said she didn't have anything to share regarding conversations between President Joe Biden and the royals. “We are incredibly sad to hear of the news,” Jean-Pierre said. “We are taking this in, this terrible news, as all of you are.”
2: 12 IST, March 23rd 2024
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in a social media post on Saturday said, “My thoughts are with the Princess of Wales, her children, and the entire Royal Family following the news of her cancer so courageously shared. On behalf of Canadians, I’m sending my support as she undergoes treatment. We’re all wishing her a swift recovery.”
1: 35 IST, March 23rd 2024
Princess of Wales Kate on Friday said she is undergoing chemotherapy for cancer — an announcement that comes amid what hasn't been a good year for Britain's royals so far. First came the “royal health shock” headlines when palace officials announced that King Charles III and Kate both had health troubles. An absence of information about Kate's health and whereabouts then fuelled an increasingly frenzied rumour mill that made its way from the fringes of social media to frontpages around the world.
Distrust of the monarchy only intensified after Kate admitted that she edited an official family photo, and palace officials have struggled to regain control of the narrative as conjecture and conspiracy theories persist.
Here is a timeline of recent events relating to the royal family:
- 25 December 2023: Kate attends Christmas service at Sandringham, the royal estate on the eastern English coast, alongside Prince William, their children and other members of the royal family. This is the princess's last public appearance.
- 16 January 2024: Kate, 42, is admitted to the London Clinic and undergoes abdominal surgery. The news isn't announced until the next day.
- 17 January: Kensington Palace reveals that Kate is recovering from a planned operation. Officials say her condition isn't cancer-related but did not specify what surgery it was, only saying it was successful. They say she will remain in the private hospital for 10-14 days and be away from public view until after Easter.
- Buckingham Palace announces on the same day that King Charles will be treated for a benign enlarged prostate.
- 21 January: Prince Andrew's ex-wife, Sarah, Duchess of York, says she has malignant melanoma, a form of skin cancer.
- 26 January: King Charles is admitted to a London hospital for a three-day stay for his prostate treatment.
- 29 January: Kate and Charles are both discharged from the hospital. Charles is photographed leaving the hospital with Camilla and waving at well-wishers. Kate is not pictured leaving the hospital, but officials say she is “making good progress" and will continue her recovery at home.
- 5 February: Buckingham Palace announces that Charles has cancer and will receive treatment. Officials did not say what form of cancer the king has.
- 7 February: Prince Harry arrives in the U.K. from California to visit his father. He departs the next day.
- 27 February: William pulls out of a memorial service for his godfather, the late King Constantine of Greece, at the last minute, due to a “personal matter.” The palace declined to elaborate but said Kate continues to do well.
- Later on the same day, Buckingham Palace says Thomas Kingston, the son-in-law of Prince Michael of Kent, has died at the age of 45. Prince Michael is a cousin of the late Queen Elizabeth II.
- 1 March: An inquest hears that Thomas Kingston died from a “traumatic head wound" on Feb. 25. A gun was found near his body at his parents' home.
- 4 March: A photo reportedly showing Kate riding in a car with her mother Carole Middleton in Windsor circulates on social media. It is published by some international news outlets but not in any of Britain's newspapers.
- 6 March: People magazine cites a royal spokesman as saying that William's “focus is on his work and not on social media.”
- 10 March: Kensington Palace releases a photo of Kate surrounded by her three children to mark Mother's Day in Britain. The photo, the first official one since the princess underwent surgery, was retracted hours later by The Associated Press and other news agencies over concerns it had been digitally manipulated.
- 11 March: Amid a new round of speculation about her health sparked by the edited family photo, Kate issues an apology on social media for the “confusion” caused. She says she “occasionally experiments with editing” like many amateur photographers.
- 16 March: The Sun newspaper publishes a video reportedly showing a smiling and relaxed Kate shopping with William at a farm shop near their Windsor home.
- 20 March: The Information Commissioner's Office says it is investigating a report that at least one member of staff at the London Clinic tried to snoop on Kate's medical records while she was a patient at the hospital.
- 22 March: In a video address, Kate announces she is undergoing treatment for cancer, including preventive chemotherapy. She says she is well and getting stronger every day, but needs to focus on her recovery.
1: 22 IST, March 23rd 2024
After days of speculation, Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton on Friday, in her video message on social media Instagram revealed that she has been diagnosed with abdominal cancer recently and is now undergoing preventative chemotherapy treatment. She said that she had undergone surgery in the month of January earlier and is now undergoing chemotherapy treatment to cure the cancer detected in her abdominal area. Posting this message on her social media account, Kate Middleton, while thanking everyone for their concerns and wishes for the recovery, also urged people to give her and her family some time, space and privacy as she completes her treatment. The 42-year-old wife of heir-to-the-throne Prince William in her video message stated that she spent two weeks in hospital in January, when she underwent major abdominal surgery in London. During that time the cancer was not detected. However, post surgery tests indicated the presence of cancerous symptoms.
1: 00 IST, March 23rd 2024
I wanted to take this opportunity to say thank you, personally, for all the wonderful messages of support and for your understanding whilst I have been recovering from surgery.
It has been an incredibly tough couple of months for our entire family, but I’ve had a fantastic medical team who have taken great care of me, for which I am so grateful.
In January, I underwent major abdominal surgery in London and at the time, it was thought that my condition was non-cancerous. The surgery was successful. However, tests after the operation found cancer had been present. My medical team therefore advised that I should undergo a course of preventative chemotherapy and I am now in the early stages of that treatment.
This of course came as a huge shock, and William and I have been doing everything we can to process and manage this privately for the sake of our young family.
As you can imagine, this has taken time. It has taken me time to recover from major surgery in order to start my treatment. But, most importantly, it has taken us time to explain everything to George, Charlotte and Louis in a way that is appropriate for them, and to reassure them that I am going to be ok.
As I have said to them; I am well and getting stronger every day by focusing on the things that will help me heal; in my mind, body and spirits.
Having William by my side is a great source of comfort and reassurance too. As is the love, support and kindness that has been shown by so many of you. It means so much to us both.
We hope that you will understand that, as a family, we now need some time, space and privacy while I complete my treatment. My work has always brought me a deep sense of joy and I look forward to being back when I am able, but for now I must focus on making a full recovery.
At this time, I am also thinking of all those whose lives have been affected by cancer. For everyone facing this disease, in whatever form, please do not lose faith or hope. You are not alone.
12: 47 IST, March 23rd 2024
London Mayor Sadiq Khan expressed his well wishes to Princess Kate for a swift recovery as she undergoes chemotherapy for a cancer diagnosis. Khan remarked, "Cancer has an impact on so many of us — & her bravery in sharing her diagnosis will help raise awareness & encourage others to get checked."
12: 44 IST, March 23rd 2024
Keir Starmer, the leader of the opposition Labour Party, has extended his heartfelt support to Princess Kate following her announcement of a cancer diagnosis. In a statement issued on behalf of the Labour Party, Starmer conveyed his "very best wishes" to Princess Kate and expressed solidarity with the royal family during this challenging time. Acknowledging the shock and stress associated with any cancer diagnosis, Starmer emphasized the added strain caused by recent speculations surrounding Princess Kate's health. He underscored the importance of privacy for Kate and her family, affirming their entitlement to space and confidentiality during their journey. Starmer also drew attention to Princess Kate's optimistic tone and her message of faith and hope, noting that her resilience serves as a source of inspiration to many. His message of support resonates with the broader sentiment of unity and empathy extended towards the Duchess and the royal family during this period of adversity.
12: 52 IST, March 23rd 2024
A spokesperson for Buckingham Palace expressed King Charles III's deep pride in Princess Catherine for her courageous statement, emphasizing his unwavering support for her. The statement further revealed that since Charles and Catherine were hospitalized together earlier this year, the King has maintained close contact with his beloved daughter-in-law, offering his support throughout the challenging period. Additionally, the Palace stated that King Charles III and Queen Camilla are committed to providing love and support to the entire family during this difficult time.
12: 32 IST, March 23rd 2024
Princess Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge, has bravely come forward on Friday to disclose her battle with cancer, sparking an outpouring of support and well wishes from around the world. The announcement follows weeks of intense speculation and scrutiny over her health status, which had been the subject of widespread discussion on social media and in various media outlets. British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak was among those who offered their support to Princess Kate, expressing his heartfelt sentiments and wishing her a speedy recovery. In a statement, Sunak conveyed his thoughts and prayers to the Princess of Wales, Prince of Wales, the Royal Family, and especially her three children during this challenging time. "The Princess of Wales has the love and support of the whole country as she continues her recovery. She has shown tremendous bravery with her statement today," wrote Prime Minister Sunak. He also acknowledged the unfair treatment and intense scrutiny that Princess Kate has endured in recent weeks, emphasizing the importance of respecting her privacy during her treatment and time with her family.
12: 30 IST, March 23rd 2024
Princess Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge, broke her silence on Friday, confirming that she has been diagnosed with cancer and is currently undergoing chemotherapy. The announcement comes after weeks of intense speculation and scrutiny over her health status, which had been the subject of widespread speculation on social media. The 42-year-old royal had not been seen publicly since Christmas, leading to heightened speculation about her well-being. Her absence fueled rumors, especially after she was hospitalized in January for unspecified abdominal surgery. However, recent footage surfaced showing her with her husband, Prince William, walking near their Windsor home, sparking further speculation about her health. Initial statements from Kensington Palace had downplayed concerns about cancer, stating that Kate's surgery was successful and that her recovery would keep her away from public duties until April. However, the latest announcement has shocked the royal family and the public, especially following the recent revelation of King Charles III's battle with cancer.
Published March 23rd, 2024 at 00:30 IST