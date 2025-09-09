Kathmandu Burns After Bloody Coup But Nepal Gen Z Protesters Carry Victory March

Kathmandu, Nepal: Gen Z protestors in Nepal carried out a victory march following the resignation of Nepal Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli on Tuesday amid violent protests against social media ban and corruption in the country.

Oli's secretariat confirmed his resignation, local media reported.

Earlier in the day, protestors set the private residence of former PM K.P. Sharma Oli, in Bhaktapur, on fire as demonstrations against the Government.

As per The Himalayan Times, demonstrators gathered near Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli's private residence in Balkot, demanding accountability for Monday's fatalities. During the protest, demonstrators set fire to the residence.

Protesters were seen dancing and celebrating as the private residence of Oli was burning.

Regarding Oli's resignation, a Gen Z protestor said, "We are very happy that Nepal Prime Minister K.P. Sharma Oli has resigned."

Another protestor said, "It is very good for our country that Nepal Prime Minister K.P. Sharma Oli has resigned. Now the youth will stand and give its contribution in developing the nation."

Four ministers had earlier resigned from the government. Nepal's Home Minister Ramesh Lekhak, Agriculture Minister Ramnath Adhikari, Health Minister Pradip Paudel and Sports Minister Tejulal Chaudhary have already tendered their resignations.

At least 19 protesters died in clashes with police and over 300 sustained injuries in Kathmandu and surrounding towns in agitations led by the country's youth against the government on Monday.

The government lifted the ban late last night after violent clashes, but just hours later, protesters gathered in Kathmandu to renew their protest, alleging government corruption.

The violent Gen Z protesters entered the Singha Durbar premises on Tuesday after breaking through its western gate, reported The Himalayan Times. According to The Himalayan Times witnesses reported that the crowd forced its way past the main gates into the country's central administrative complex. Singha Durbar is the seat of Nepal's government’s various ministries and offices. The breach came amid the intensifying protests in the country.

Authorities have already imposed curfews in key areas of the capital following the deaths of 19 protesters in Monday's demonstration. Nepal's protesters also set ruling party offices, and buildings in Janakpur on fire as violent protesters in Kathmandu continued on Tuesday.

India-Nepal Border Put on High Alert

As protests against corruption led by Gen-Z intensify in Nepal, the India-Nepal border at Panitanki town in West Bengal's Darjeeling has been put on high alert.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Praveen Parkash said that the police patrolling in the border area has been intensified.

"A police post has been set up here at the round-up with deployment of force. We are in alert mode and monitoring the situation with the help of security agencies and the Nepal police. There's no information about anyone being stuck. The police have heightened patrolling at the border area," SP Prakash told ANI.

Embassy of India Kathmandu Issues Advisory