Kawagoe Mosque Illegally Built By Pakistanis And Inaugurated By Ambassador In Japan Faces Demolition For Lacking City Permission

Kawagoe City: A mosque built by members of the Pakistani community in Japan's Kawagoe city is now at risk of being demolished after the government found that the structure was constructed without the required permissions. According to reports, the structure, inaugurated in April with Pakistan’s Ambassador to Japan Abdul Hameed in attendance, has become a point of contention after allegation that local approvals under the City Planning Act were never secured.

The controversy deepened once residents realised that the building was illegal under Japanese urban planning rules. Kawagoe City Hall confirmed that the mosque sits in an urban development control area where building is generally banned unless specific permission is granted. The locals have been calling for the structure to be razed, while the Pakistani mission in Tokyo has moved to distance itself from the project.

Amidst the ongoing controversy, Ambassador Abdul Hameed’s presence at the inauguration has added diplomatic sensitivity to the case. The embassy stated that he accepted the invitation only after being confirmed that all legal clearances were in place. Now, as the authorities review a demolition proposal, the incident has raised questions about community consultation and compliance with local laws.

Building In Restricted Zone Without Approval

Kawagoe City Hall issued a firm statement on the matter, making its legal position clear. “The building (mosque) was constructed in an urban development control area where construction is generally prohibited unless specific permissions are secured under the City Planning Act,” the municipal administration said.

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The concerned officials added that the structure went up without municipal consent. “The building in question was constructed without the city’s permission,” the statement noted. The city has also received requests from relevant parties to pull the mosque down, and the proposal has been accepted for review, according to the same City Hall communication.

Embassy Claims Misled On Permits

After learning that the mosque was built illegally, the Pakistani embassy found itself in a delicate position and issued a clarification. In a post on X on June 1, the mission urged Pakistanis in Japan to follow local regulations, especially when establishing places of worship. “The Embassy of Pakistan earnestly requests and emphasises to the Pakistani community residing in Japan that they fully comply with Japanese laws in all matters, particularly with regard to the construction of places of worship. No construction project may be initiated without obtaining the necessary permits from local governments,” it said.

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The embassy insisted that it had no involvement in projects that breach Japanese law. “The Embassy of Pakistan has no connection to any such projects, especially those that do not comply with the laws of local governments. This includes the event held in Kawagoe on April 3, 2026, for which the Ambassador of Pakistan accepted the invitation on the basis of information that all required permits in accordance with Japanese law had been obtained,” the mission stated in a separate note on May 31.