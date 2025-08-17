Keir Starmer, Emmanuel Macron, Other European Leaders To Join Ukrainian President Zelenskyy For White House Meeting With Trump | Image: AP, Republic

Several European leaders, including French President Emmanuel Macron, UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, are set to join Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during his meeting with US President Donald Trump at the White House on Monday, CNN reported.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen confirmed that, on Zelenskyy's request, she will be mark her presence at the meeting with Trump.

In a post on X, the European Commission President wrote, "This afternoon, I will welcome @ZelenskyyUa in Brussels. Together, we will participate in the Coalition of Willing VTC. At the request of President Zelenskyy, I will join the meeting with President Trump and other European leaders in the White House tomorrow."

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz also confirmed his visit in a post on X, stating, “Tomorrow I will travel with President @ZelenskyyUa and other European heads of state and government to Washington. We will exchange views with US President Trump on the status of peace efforts, security guarantees, territorial issues, and further support for Ukraine."

Finland President Alexander Stubb will also participate in the upcoming meeting with his Ukrainian counterpart.

In a post on X, the office of the Finland President wrote, "President of the Republic of Finland @AlexStubb will participate in a meeting on peace in Ukraine on Monday 18 August 2025 in Washington D.C., United States."

This comes after the "historic" bilateral meeting between US President Donald Trump and his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, in Alaska on Friday.

The US and Russia, during the much-awaited peace talks, discussed ending the conflict in Ukraine.

Russia's top economic envoy, Kirill Dmitriev, said the US received Russia "very well" in Alaska and that the two countries would continue building relations despite "resistance".

Earlier on Saturday, European leaders expressed support for US President Donald Trump's proposal for a "trilateral summit" involving the United States, Russia, and Ukraine as a next step in ongoing efforts to halt the conflict in Europe that is currently in its fourth year.