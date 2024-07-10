sb.scorecardresearch
Published 10:46 IST, July 10th 2024

Kenya's Prez Ruto Warns of 'Huge Consequences' After His Effort to Address $80bn Debt Fails

The public debt makes up about 70% of Kenya's gross domestic product, the highest in 20 years.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Follow: Google News Icon
William Ruto Kenya president
Ruto remarked that the bilateral relationship between Kenya and India is excellent and that he was eager to travel to India. | Image: AP/File
  • 4 min read
