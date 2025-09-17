Khalistani Outfit SFJ Threatens to 'Siege' Indian Consulate in Vancouver

US-based pro-Khalistan outfit Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) has threatened to “take over” the Indian Consulate in Vancouver on Thursday. In a viral public notice, the group issued a warning to Indo-Canadians to avoid visiting the consulate on September 18, the day of "siege".

"Indo-Canadians planning routine visits to the Vancouver Indian Consulate on 18 September are advised to refrain and choose another date. Pro-Khalistan Sikhs Shaheed Nijjar-will lay a historic "SIEGE" of the Consulate to demand accountability for Indian state-directed espionage and intimidation on Canadian soil," the notice read.

The SFJ also released a poster targeting newly appointed Indian High Commissioner Dinesh Patnaik, accusing Indian consulates of running a “spy network” against Khalistan supporters.

The Khalistani outfit has announced a 12-hour siege of the consulate starting 8 am on Thursday (local time).

India-Canada Tensions

The siege threat comes after the India-Canada relations hit rock bottom last year when Ottawa linked the then Indian High Commissioner in Canada Sanjay Verma and some other top diplomats to the murder of Hardeep Singh Nijjar in 2023. Canada had alleged that the High Commissioner and other diplomats were "a person of interest" in the Nijjar murder probe. New Delhi had vehemently denied any involvement, dismissing the claims made by Ottawa as baseless and politically motivated.

Citing security concerns, the Indian government had recalled High Commissioner Verma along with other diplomats.

Further, the Ministry of External Affairs had expelled six Canadian diplomats, including the Deputy High Commissioner and acting High Commissioner. However, the Canadian government had claimed that the Indian diplomats were expelled from the country.

Who Was Hardeep Singh Nijjar?

Nijjar, the chief of banned terror outfit Khalistan Tiger Force, was on Delhi's list of 'most wanted' terrorists for multiple crimes, including the murder of a Hindu priest in Punjab. Anti-terror agency NIA had offered a Rs 10 lakh reward for information leading to his capture. He was gunned down by two armed men in Punjabi-dominated Surrey city of British Columbia province.