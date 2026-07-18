Khamenei Calls Trump’s Signature 'Utterly Worthless' After MoU Collapse, Warns US Of 'Unforgettable Lessons' Over Gulf Strikes

Tehran: Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei took direct aim at US President Donald Trump on Saturday, ridiculing him as untrustworthy and declaring that his signature on international agreements meant nothing in his own country. Speaking in a televised address to the Iranian nation, Khamenei dismissed the 14-point memorandum of understanding (MoU) signed last month as already dead, blaming Washington for tearing it up. He called Trump’s commitment “utterly worthless and devoid of credibility".

Speaking to his nation, Khamenei asserted that the repeated violations had exposed the United States’ “dishonesty, irrationality, unreliability, and malicious nature”. He also warned that both Iran and its regional partners in the ‘Resistance Front’ were prepared to deliver “unforgettable lessons” should the US continue the military strikes against the Islamic Republic.

Khamenei went further, labelling the United States the “Great Satan”, saying that the breach was not an accident but proof of America’s core doctrine. The criticism from the Supreme Leader was in response to US military strikes hitting targets inside Iran, and as Tehran responded with its own attacks on American bases across the Gulf.

Khamenei delivered a blistering condemnation of Washington, stressing that the pattern of broken pledges had laid bare a deeper truth about American diplomacy. He said, "The repeated breaches of the agreement by the Great Satan [the US] regarding the MOU signed by the Presidents of Iran and the US have once again laid bare a fundamental truth: the signature of the US President is utterly worthless and devoid of credibility. Coercion, totalitarianism, and brutality are inseparable components of the US creed and doctrine."

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He also asserted that US conduct had revealed its “true, unmasked face”, calling it further proof of “criminality and broken promises”.

Warning To Washington Over Escalation

As fighting intensified in West Asia, Khamenei cautioned that any further American escalation would carry heavy consequences. He linked Iran’s response to the actions of its allied groups across the region. "Now that the American enemy is seeking to escalate the conflict, thereby incurring even heavier costs and further humiliation, it should know that the noble nation of Iran and the Resistance Front have unforgettable lessons in store for it," he added.

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The Supreme Leader praised the “valour of the Islamic fighters” and the “honour of the courageous people in the southern regions”, areas that have borne much of the recent strikes. He presented their resilience as evidence of Iran’s determination to withstand pressure from its adversaries.

Call For Unity Amid Collapsed Deal

Khamenei urged both Iranian citizens and the officials to close ranks to defend the country’s independence and dignity, particularly against the “cunning, criminal US enemy”. He also asked the public to keep backing state institutions and to remain alert to threats to national interests.