Khamenei to be Buried in the Holy City of Mashhad, Revolutionary Guards Promise a 'Large Farewell Ceremony' in Tehran

Iran has confirmed that the late Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei will be buried in the city of Mashhad following a national farewell ceremony in the capital.

Prior to the burial, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps announced via its Telegram channel that a "large farewell ceremony" is scheduled to take place in Tehran. Following the rites in the capital, the body will be transported to Mashhad, Khamenei’s birthplace. He is expected to be interred near the Imam Reza Shrine, the country's most significant religious site. An official date for the burial has not yet been released.

Choosing Mashhad for the burial is deeply symbolic. Apart from being the birthplace of the slain leader, it is also the home of the eighth Shia Imam’s shrine, making it not just one of the holiest cities in the country, but also the spiritual heart of Iran.

Khamenei was Iran's longest-running leader and only the second person to hold the position since the 1979 revolution. As the top official, he had the final say on all major national issues, including the military, the economy, and the school system.

He was killed during a series of joint U.S. and Israeli airstrikes targeting a leadership compound in central Tehran. The Iranian Supreme National Security Council confirmed his death on March 1, 2026, after initial reports from Washington and Jerusalem.

Several members of his family, including a daughter and grandchild, were also reported killed in the strikes.