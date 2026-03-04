Middle East War Death Toll Rises After US–Israel Strikes on Iran

The death toll across the Middle East continues to rise following the United States and Israel’s joint attack on Iran on February 28. The fighting, now in its fifth day, has quickly spread beyond Iran’s borders, drawing in Lebanon and several Gulf states that host American military bases.

Iran has suffered the heaviest losses so far as per the media report. The Iranian Red Crescent Society reported 787 people killed, including 165 schoolgirls and staff who died when a missile struck a primary school in Minab on the first day of the war. It remains unclear whether this figure also includes casualties from the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.

Israel has reported ten civilian deaths. Nine of them were killed in an Iranian missile strike on Beit Shemesh near Jerusalem on March 1, according to Israel’s ambulance service Magen David Adom. The Israel Defense Forces have said that no military personnel have been killed.

Lebanon’s health ministry confirmed that forty people have died in Israeli missile strikes. In Bahrain, one person was killed after a fire broke out in Salman Industrial City following a missile interception. Kuwait’s health ministry reported one civilian death, while the Kuwaiti army separately announced that two soldiers had been killed in military operations, though no details were given.

In Oman, one person died when a projectile hit a Marshall Islands–flagged tanker off the coast of Muscat. The United Arab Emirates reported three deaths, according to its defense ministry. Meanwhile, U.S. Central Command confirmed that six American service members were killed in a strike on a facility in Kuwait.

The war has already claimed hundreds of lives across multiple countries, with civilians bearing the brunt of the violence. Rescue teams continue to work in affected areas, but the spread of fighting into Lebanon and Gulf states shows how quickly the conflict has escalated beyond Iran.

As of March 4, the situation remains tense and uncertain. The war is now in its fifth day, with no signs of de‑escalation. Civilian casualties are mounting, regional governments are reporting new deaths, and fears are growing that the conflict could widen further across the Middle East.