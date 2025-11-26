Khyber Pakhtunkhwa CM To Reach Adiala Jail Tomorrow; PTI Calls For Another Protest

Rawalpindi: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Sohail Afridi will reach Adiala Jail in Rawalpindi tomorrow (Thursday). This comes after thousands of supporters of former Prime Minister and PTI founder Imran Khan tried to break into the jail, demanding a meeting with him.

Amid the massive protest outside the jail on Tuesday, the Pakistan government had to deploy soldiers to the site to prevent the unrest from escalating and to reinforce the security of the jail.

Afridi Denied Access To Imran Khan

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Sohail Afridi was denied access to Imran Khan earlier. He was blocked from meeting Khan on two occasions in October and November. As per an order by the Islamabad High Court (IHC), biweekly meetings are allowed for Imran Khan in Adiala Jail for approved visitors. Earlier in May, the high court had restored an order, allowing Imran Khan to meet his family and lawyers on Tuesdays and his friends on Thursdays.

However, Khan's sisters have also been denied a meeting with their brother.

Another PTI Protest Tomorrow

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has called for another major sit-in protest outside the jail on Thursday.

The supporters of Imran Khan are protesting since they have allegedly been denied a meeting with him for nearly as long as a month. Along with several PTI members, Imran Khan's three sisters- Noreen Niazi, Aleema Khan and Dr Uzma Khan- have been trying to seek a meeting with Khan and seek information about his health and well-being.

