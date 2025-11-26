Updated 26 November 2025 at 17:27 IST
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa CM To Reach Adiala Jail Tomorrow; PTI Calls For Another Protest
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Sohail Afridi will reach Adiala Jail in Rawalpindi on Thursday where Imran Khan has been imprisoned since 2023. This comes after supporters of Imran Khan tried to break into the jail after being denied a meeting with him.
Rawalpindi: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Sohail Afridi will reach Adiala Jail in Rawalpindi tomorrow (Thursday). This comes after thousands of supporters of former Prime Minister and PTI founder Imran Khan tried to break into the jail, demanding a meeting with him.
Amid the massive protest outside the jail on Tuesday, the Pakistan government had to deploy soldiers to the site to prevent the unrest from escalating and to reinforce the security of the jail.
Afridi Denied Access To Imran Khan
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Sohail Afridi was denied access to Imran Khan earlier. He was blocked from meeting Khan on two occasions in October and November. As per an order by the Islamabad High Court (IHC), biweekly meetings are allowed for Imran Khan in Adiala Jail for approved visitors. Earlier in May, the high court had restored an order, allowing Imran Khan to meet his family and lawyers on Tuesdays and his friends on Thursdays.
However, Khan's sisters have also been denied a meeting with their brother.
Another PTI Protest Tomorrow
Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has called for another major sit-in protest outside the jail on Thursday.
The supporters of Imran Khan are protesting since they have allegedly been denied a meeting with him for nearly as long as a month. Along with several PTI members, Imran Khan's three sisters- Noreen Niazi, Aleema Khan and Dr Uzma Khan- have been trying to seek a meeting with Khan and seek information about his health and well-being.
According to the official X handle of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) USA, Imran Khan is in complete isolation and solitary confinement in Adiala Jail. As per a member of Imran Khan's legal team, the former Prime Minister is not even being provided access to books and essential items in the jail. Access to his lawyers has also been blocked, he added. He further said, “The law of the jungle prevails here, where only the beast who rules has rights. No one else has any rights.”
Heavy police force and rangers have been deployed to the Adiala Jail as risk of escalation of the unrest is high.
