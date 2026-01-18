Kicked, Punched: Hindu Shop Owner Hacked To Death With Shovel In Bangladesh Following Altercation With Customer; 3 Detained

New Delhi: Another incident of mob violence was reported from Bangladesh where a Hindu businessman- Liton Chandra Das- was killed in Kaliganj area.

The fatal altercation reportedly began as a minor disagreement between Das, who owned a hotel and sweet shop, and a group of customers. The situation escalated into a physical assault that resulted in his death.

The confrontation began on Saturday morning when a customer got into a dispute with Ananta Das, an employee at the shop. When Liton Chandra Das stepped in to defend his staff member, the crowd turned their aggression toward him, resulting in the fatal beating.

Local sources state that the mob attacked Das with punches, kicks, and eventually a shovel. He sustained fatal injuries and passed away at the scene before local residents were able to provide any assistance.

The killing triggered significant unrest in the community, prompting an immediate police response. Officers arrived at the scene to restore order and have since detained three individuals in connection with the attack. The victim's body has been transported for a post-mortem examination, and authorities confirmed that a full investigation is currently in progress.

The brutality of the attack has left local residents in a state of panic. In response, the community is calling for a transparent, impartial investigation and demanding that those responsible face the full weight of the law.

In a separate incident, a fuel station worker named Ripon Saha was crushed to death after trying to stop a vehicle from leaving a petrol pump without paying.

the incident occurred at the Karim Filling Station, where a black SUV allegedly refuelled and attempted to flee without settling the bill. When Saha tried to block the vehicle, he was run over.