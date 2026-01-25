Killed While Shielding Woman | Horrific Video Shows Alex Pretti Being Pepper-Sprayed & Shot By ICE Agents

Minneapolis: A fresh video of Alex Jeffrey Pretti's killing has surfaced on social media, shedding more light on what exactly unfolded in Minneapolis, Minnesota, on the fateful Saturday morning and also raising questions over the federal agents who fatally shot the man. The new video purportedly showed that 37-year-old Alex was trying to protect two women from agents of United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) when he was shot dead.

Alex Pretti, who was an ICU nurse, was killed amidst the ‘ICE OUT’ protests in Minneapolis against President Donald Trump's immigration crackdown.

Alex Jeffrey Pretti | Image: AP

A video showed Alex walking with a woman when an ICE agent purportedly pushed another woman, who was walking behind Alex. The woman fell on the ground and Alex was seen quickly rushing to shield her. He was seen calmly placing himself between the fallen woman and the agent. The officer then used a pepper spray on Alex, who raised his arm to shield himself. The video purportedly showed that Alex wasn't even confronting the officer initially and was just trying to shield the woman as the officer continued to use the pepper spray on them.

Alex Pretti shielding himself as ICE agents pepper-sprays him | Image: X

The matter escalated as other ICE agents reached the spot and surround Alex and the two women. Alex was purportedly brought to his knees as the federal officers tried to restrain him. Amidst the chaos, gunshots were heard, following which Alex was seen lying motionless on the ground. People were heard screaming as they were left stunned by the horrific incident before them.

Several ICE agents surrounding Alex Pretti | Image: X

Another video of the killing was recorded by a man from across the road. Upon hearing the gunshots, the man was heard exclaiming, “Oh s***! What the f***! They killed…Did they f***ing kill that guy?…That guy is dead!”

Visuals of the killing showed Alex holding a phone and recording the confrontation. While he was not seen with any weapon in the videos, federal officials claimed that he possessed a 9mm handgun and magazines. They labelled the killing as a defensive act during an attempt to disarm Alex.

