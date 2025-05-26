'What the Hell': Trump Blasts ‘Absolutely Crazy’ Putin Over Massive Strikes on Ukraine

Washington: US President Donald Trump on Sunday called his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin "absolutely crazy" after Russian forces carried out a massive drone attack on Ukraine, its biggest since the war began in February 2022.

Speaking to reporters in New Jersey, Trump said, "What the hell happened to him? He's killing a lot of people."

“I've known him a long time, always gotten along with him, but he's sending rockets into cities and killing people, and I don't like it at all,” he added.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky had previously urged Washington to exert "strong pressure," including increased sanctions, on Moscow, asserting that its "silence" on recent Russian attacks was empowering Putin.

Russia's Largest Attack on Ukraine

Amidst Russia and Ukraine’s failed attempt to reach a mutual ceasefire, both nations exchanged hundreds more prisoners over the weekend. However, the exchange took place as Kyiv was under another massive aerial attack by Russian forces.

According to reports, the Russian forces fired 367 drones and missiles at Ukraine on Sunday, killing at least 12 people and injuring dozens of others overnight. On Monday morning, air raid sirens once again alerted multiple Ukrainian regions to approaching drones and missiles.

The attacks resulted in injuries to at least three individuals, including a child, in Kharkiv, according to Mayor Ihor Terekhov. Additionally, two people were wounded in the southern Zaporizhzhia region, as confirmed by regional head Ivan Fedorov.

On Saturday, four Ukrainians lost their lives in the western Khmelnytskyi region, four in the Kyiv region, and one in Mykolaiv in the south. Saturday's attack also wounded dozens and caused massive infrastructure destruction.

Ukraine Tried to Assassinate Putin?

Meanwhile, in a shocking revelation that has sent ripples across the globe, a Russian military commander has alleged that Ukrainian forces attempted to assassinate President Vladimir Putin in a drone attack on May 20.

According to Yury Dashkin, commander of an air defence division, Putin's helicopter was at the epicentre of the attack, which was thwarted by Russia's air defence systems.

As per reports, the incident occurred during Putin's visit to the Kursk Oblast region, his first since March, where Russian forces claimed to have repelled Ukrainian incursions. Dashkin revealed that the air defence forces were simultaneously engaged in a battle against drones while ensuring airspace security for the president's helicopter flight.