Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 11th, 2024 at 07:57 IST

Such Kind Thoughts Are Greatest Comfort: King Charles Thanks Public For Wishes Amid Cancer Diagnosis

Buckingham Palace earlier this week made Charles III's cancer diagnosis public in a statement, adding that he will be taking a step back from his royal duties.

Tanisha Rajput
King Charles Thanks Public For Wishes And Support Amid Cancer Diagnosis
King Charles Thanks Public For Wishes And Support Amid Cancer Diagnosis | Image:X/ The Royal Family
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

London: Days after his cancer diagnosis was made public, King Charles III expressed his 'heartfelt gratitude' to the public for their support and wishes, saying it brought him the "greatest comfort and encouragement."

The statement read, "I would like to express my most heartfelt thanks for the many messages of support and good wishes I have received in recent days. As all those who have been affected by cancer will know, such kind thoughts are the greatest comfort and encouragement."

Advertisement

The 75-year-old monarch added that following his illness, his admiration for medical organisations and professionals who work to treat cancer patients. "My lifelong admiration for their tireless care and dedication is all the greater as a result of my own personal experience."

UK-based media reports cited Queen Camilla saying that her husband was "very touched" by all the letters and messages he had been sending everywhere.

Advertisement

Buckingham Palace earlier this week made Charles III's cancer diagnosis public in a statement, adding that he will be taking a step back from his royal duties. However, the specified type of cancer has not been revealed.

A short time later, Prince Harry visited his father. Meanwhile, Prince Williams who was also away from his duties after his wife Catherine's surgery, resumed his work.

Advertisement

He said, “I'd like to take this opportunity to say thank you, also, for the kind messages of support for Catherine and for my father, especially in recent days. It means a great deal to us all. It's fair to say the past few weeks have had a rather medical focus.”
 

Advertisement

Published February 11th, 2024 at 07:55 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Diaper Duty

Nikhil Learns Diaper Duty

14 hours ago
Shilpa Shetty

Shilpa's Chakki Chalasana

14 hours ago
Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul Caught On Camera

14 hours ago
Pooja Hegde

Pooja's Airport Look

14 hours ago
Sonam Kapoor

Sonam Flaunts Formal Look

15 hours ago
Tiger Shroff

Jackie-Tiger Snapped

15 hours ago
Malaika Arora, Gauahar Khan, Javed Jaffery

Star-Studded Feast

19 hours ago
Kangana Ranaut

Kangana's Saree Look

19 hours ago
Vikrant Massey

Vikrant's Wife Discharged

19 hours ago
Kunal Kemmu

Kunal Arrives At Airport

19 hours ago
Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena's Street Style

19 hours ago
Soha Ali Khan

Soha Dons Trendy Look

20 hours ago
Hrithik Roshan-Deepika Padukone

Deepika-Hrithik Sing

20 hours ago
Usha Uthup

Usha Uthup Sings Flowers

20 hours ago
Florida plane crash

Florida Plane Crash

21 hours ago
Saiee Manjrekar

Saiee Arrives In Style

2 days ago
Sidhanth Chaturvedi

Siddhanth Looks Uber Cool

2 days ago
Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi Shines In White

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Government set to introduce National Creators’ Awards

    Business News12 minutes ago

  2. Veteran Artist A Ramachandran Dies At 89 After Prolonged Illness

    Lifestyle16 minutes ago

  3. U-19 Cricket World Cup Champions: A list of all winners and runners-up

    Sports 17 minutes ago

  4. Central Funds Row Escalates as Cong Stages Protest Against Amit Shah

    India News20 minutes ago

  5. Speeding Car Crashing Into A Gas Station, Resulting In Huge Explosion

    World22 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement