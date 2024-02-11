Advertisement

London: Days after his cancer diagnosis was made public, King Charles III expressed his 'heartfelt gratitude' to the public for their support and wishes, saying it brought him the "greatest comfort and encouragement."

The statement read, "I would like to express my most heartfelt thanks for the many messages of support and good wishes I have received in recent days. As all those who have been affected by cancer will know, such kind thoughts are the greatest comfort and encouragement."

Advertisement

The 75-year-old monarch added that following his illness, his admiration for medical organisations and professionals who work to treat cancer patients. "My lifelong admiration for their tireless care and dedication is all the greater as a result of my own personal experience."

UK-based media reports cited Queen Camilla saying that her husband was "very touched" by all the letters and messages he had been sending everywhere.

Advertisement

Buckingham Palace earlier this week made Charles III's cancer diagnosis public in a statement, adding that he will be taking a step back from his royal duties. However, the specified type of cancer has not been revealed.

A short time later, Prince Harry visited his father. Meanwhile, Prince Williams who was also away from his duties after his wife Catherine's surgery, resumed his work.

Advertisement

He said, “I'd like to take this opportunity to say thank you, also, for the kind messages of support for Catherine and for my father, especially in recent days. It means a great deal to us all. It's fair to say the past few weeks have had a rather medical focus.”

