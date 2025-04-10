King Charles-Queen Camilla Pay Surprise Visit to Pope Francis, Wish Him Speedy Recovery During 4-Day Italy Visit

Rome: King Charles III and Queen Camilla met privately with Pope Francis on Wednesday at the Vatican, during their four-day state visit to Italy, and in celebration of their 20th wedding anniversary, according to an official announcement. While the royal couple wished the pontiff a speedy recovery, the pontiff congratulated them on their wedding anniversary.

King Charles-Queen Camilla Pay Surprise Visit to Pope Francis

This surprise visit to the pontiff by the royal couple, marked the former's first known private audience since returning from a five-week hospitalization for severe double pneumonia. Although a meeting with the king had been previously planned, it was postponed due to the pope’s health concerns. Following his recovery, Pope Francis extended a new invitation, with the final confirmation for the meeting only given on Wednesday morning.

The audience took place mid-afternoon and lasted approximately 20 minutes. It included a private exchange of gifts, and discussions are ongoing about a potential future visit by the king to the Vatican. The Holy See noted that the pope extended warm anniversary wishes to the royal couple, who in return expressed their hopes for the pontiff’s full recovery. Buckingham Palace released a statement saying that “Their Majesties were pleased that the Pope was feeling well enough to meet with them in person and to exchange good wishes.”

Pope Francis Health Update: Pontiff Back Home, Still Recovering

Pope Francis has been recuperating at the Vatican since March 23. This past Sunday, he appeared in St. Peter’s Square, where he addressed the gathered faithful while seated in a wheelchair and using a nasal cannula for oxygen. He greeted the crowd with a Sunday blessing and met with participants from the Mass, some of whom kissed his hands in a show of respect.

King Charles-Queen Camilla Celebrated Their 20th Wedding Anniversary in Italy

As part of their Italian visit, King Charles and Queen Camilla celebrated their 20th wedding anniversary with a state dinner on Wednesday evening hosted by Italian President Sergio Mattarella at the Quirinale Palace. To mark the special occasion, Queen Camilla wore her wedding outfit, which had been updated by its original designer Anne Valentine with new embroidery crafted by artisan Beth Somerville of the King’s Foundation.