Pope Francis Greets Crowds from Wheelchair At Vatican, Makes First Public Appearance Since Hospital Discharge

Vatican City: Pope Francis made a powerful return to public life on Sunday, appearing in St. Peter’s Square in a wheelchair, two weeks after being discharged from hospital following a serious battle with double pneumonia. He made his first public appearance since March 23, when he gave a brief greeting while leaving Rome’s Gemelli Hospital after more than five weeks of intensive treatment—the most severe health crisis of his 12-year papacy.

Despite his visible frailty, the 88-year-old pontiff warmly greeted crowds of well-wishers.

His voice was weak, and he gasped for air while blessing the people. At one point, he praised a woman in the crowd for bringing yellow flowers but could only partially raise his arm to offer his blessing before being wheeled back inside.

Doctors Amazed After Pope Francis Survives Life-Threatening Crises

Dr. Sergio Alfieri, the doctor who oversaw the Pope’s treatment, described his recovery as nothing short of remarkable.

“I find him very lively,” Dr. Alfieri said after visiting the Pope at his apartment in the Santa Marta Domus on Wednesday, just three days after his release. “I believe that he will return if not to 100%, 90% of where he was before.”

Alfieri confirmed that Pope Francis beat double pneumonia during his hospital stay.

However, he is still being treated for a fungal infection, which may take several more months to completely heal.

The Pope is now undergoing physical, respiratory, and speech therapy to aid his recovery.

Pope Regains Strength, Humor Intact

Doctors noted significant improvement in the Pope’s voice strength and a reduction in his dependence on supplemental oxygen.

The limited movement in his arm was due to an unspecified trauma sustained before hospitalization and is also expected to improve over time.

Importantly, Dr. Alfieri said the Pope’s mental sharpness and humor have fully returned.

“As I leaned in, he said, ‘Not 50, 40,’” Alfieri recalled, referencing a joke Pope Francis made when the doctor complimented his youthful mindset. “So his good sense of humor is back.”

Strict Orders to Rest, But Pope’s Work Ethic May Defy Them

Despite the Pope’s rapid progress, doctors have strictly advised at least two months of rest and to avoid large crowds. Alfieri acknowledged that Francis’s passion for work could test that directive.

“If he recovers so quickly, they will have to put on the brakes,” the doctor said, hinting at the Pope’s tireless commitment to his duties.

Dr. Alfieri said he remains in daily contact with the Pope’s personal medical team and plans to visit him weekly at the Vatican to monitor progress.