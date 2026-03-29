'Kissing My A**': Trump Mocks Saudi Crown Prince, Then Calls Him a ‘Fantastic Man’

New Delhi: In a striking mix of mockery and praise, US President Donald Trump took a swipe at Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman before quickly lauding him during a public address.

Speaking at an investment forum in Florida, Trump claimed that the Saudi leader had underestimated him, saying the crown prince “didn’t think he’d be kissing my a**” and had expected “just another American president that was a loser”.

"He didn't think this was going to happen ... he didn't think he'd be kissing my ass ... he thought it'd be just another American president that was a loser ... but now he has to be nice to me," he said

He commended Saudi Arabia and said that it supported the US in its war against Iran along with other Gulf countries. "Saudi Arabia fought, Qatar fought, UAE fought, Bahrain fought and Kuwait fought," he said and noted that they "were with us ... they were with us".

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The remark, delivered in Trump’s characteristic blunt style, drew attention as he described how global perceptions of the United States had changed under his leadership. He suggested that Saudi Arabia now views the US as stronger and more influential than before.

However, Trump swiftly shifted tone, praising Mohammed bin Salman as a “fantastic man” and a “warrior,” adding that Saudi Arabia “can be very proud” of his leadership.

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Highlighting regional dynamics, Trump also pointed to Saudi Arabia and other Gulf nations backing the United States in its ongoing conflict with Iran, noting that countries like Qatar, the UAE, Bahrain, and Kuwait were “with us”.

The comments come amid heightened tensions in the Middle East, with the US engaged in a prolonged military campaign against Iran, reshaping alliances and strategic partnerships in the region.