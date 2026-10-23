'Knocked the Hell Out of Them, We May Go a Little Further': Trump Says Iran Will Never Have Nuclear Weapon

Washington: US President Donald Trump, reiterating his administration's firm stance against Tehran, stated that Iran cannot be permitted to acquire nuclear weapons, asserting that he is taking decisive steps that "should have been done" by previous American presidents.

Defending his aggressive strategy exerted on the Iranian regime, Trump maintained that while some critics might oppose his measures, many "great patriots" strongly back his actions.

Addressing his policy toward Tehran, Trump said, "I'm doing what should have been done by other presidents...We can't let Iran have a nuclear weapon. In one way, people probably don't love it, but many people—many great patriots-really do."

Emphasising that stringent action against Iran was long overdue, the US President signalled that Washington could intensify its pressure campaign if necessary.

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"This should have been done a long time ago by other Presidents. We've knocked the hell out of them, and we may go a little further," Trump added.

Earlier on the Truth Social platform, the US President launched a blistering attack against Tehran, accusing the Iranian leadership of manufacturing crises to artificially hike global crude oil prices ahead of the upcoming United States midterm elections and reaffirming that Iran must never be allowed to acquire nuclear capabilities.

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In a sharply worded post shared across his social media channels, Trump dismissed allegations of major disruptions in the Persian Gulf, asserting that oil shipments through the critical maritime corridor remain elevated.

"Iran is doing everything they can to drive up the price of Oil prior to the U.S. Midterm Election. They are even making up fake hits, mines, and everything else, because more Oil is coming through the Hormuz Strait now than it did even prior to the beginning of the Conflict," Trump said.

Labelling the dispensation in Tehran an "evil regime", Trump accused authorities of carrying out brutal, lethal crackdowns against civilian protesters on a mass scale.

"They continue to kill protestors, and anyone else that happens to be in their way. It is truly an Evil Regime, and I can only hope the American Public, and the World, understands how EVIL they are! 75,000 protestors lie dead in less than seven months," the US President claimed.