Know All About Blaise Metreweli, the First Female to Lead UK Spy Agency MI6

Blaise Metreweli has been appointed as the new Chief of the United Kingdom’s Secret Intelligence Service, also known as MI6.

Metreweli will be the first woman to hold the position in the agency’s 116-year history.

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer called her appointment “historic,” noting that it comes at a time “when the work of our intelligence services has never been more vital.”

“The United Kingdom is facing threats on an unprecedented scale—be it aggressors sending spy ships into our waters or hackers deploying sophisticated cyber plots to disrupt our public services,” Starmer said.

Metreweli will become the 18th Chief of the foreign intelligence service, taking over from Richard Moore later this year.

Outgoing Chief Moore also welcomed the appointment.

“I am absolutely delighted by this historic appointment of my colleague, Blaise Metreweli, to succeed me as ‘C’. Blaise is a highly accomplished intelligence officer and leader, and one of our foremost thinkers on technology. I am excited to welcome her as the first female head of MI6,” Moore said.

The 47-year-old Metreweli joined the Secret Intelligence Service in 1999 and is currently responsible for technology and innovation at the agency.

She said she felt “proud and honoured” to have been appointed head of the agency.

"MI6 plays a vital role - with MI5 and GCHQ - in keeping the British people safe and promoting UK interests overseas," she said.

Foreign Secretary David Lammy, to whom Metreweli will be accountable, described her as the “ideal” candidate for the role, noting she will be responsible for addressing challenges arising from “global instability” and “emerging security threats.”

About Blaise Metreweli

Metreweli studied Anthropology at Pembroke College, Cambridge and is a career intelligence officer. She joined MI6 as a case officer in 1999 and has spent much of her career in operational roles across West Asia and Europe.

She currently serves as Director General ‘Q’, responsible for MI6’s technology and innovation division. She has also held a Director-level position in MI5, the UK’s domestic security service.

About MI6

MI6 is responsible for gathering intelligence overseas to improve the United Kingdom’s security. Its core missions include countering terrorism, disrupting the activities of hostile states, and bolstering cyber security.

Role of the MI6 Chief

Commonly referred to as ‘C’, the Chief of MI6 has operational responsibility for the agency and is the only publicly named member of the organization. The Chief reports to the Foreign Secretary.