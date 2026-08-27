Kuwait, Pakistan Sign Defence Pact Days After Military Alliance With Saudi-Turkey

New Delhi: Kuwait and Pakistan have signed a joint defence and military cooperation agreement aimed at deepening military ties, improving operational coordination and strengthening regional security. The pact comes weeks after Pakistan joined Saudi Arabia and Turkey in a major multilateral defence agreement.

Kuwait and Pakistan on Thursday signed a new joint defence and military cooperation agreement during Kuwaiti Defence Minister Sheikh Abdullah Ali Abdullah Al-Salem Al-Sabah’s visit to Islamabad, marking another step in the strengthening of military ties between the two countries.

The agreement was signed by Sheikh Abdullah and Pakistan’s Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif following talks focused on expanding defence and military cooperation. The two sides also discussed regional developments and efforts to promote security and stability in the region, according to the Kuwait Army.

Kuwait’s military said the agreement represents a “significant step” in defence and military cooperation between the two countries. It is intended to improve operational coordination between their armed forces, facilitate the exchange of military expertise and promote greater integration while serving their common interests and supporting regional security and stability.

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The agreement also comes against the backdrop of Pakistan’s expanding defence partnerships across the Middle East. Islamabad signed the Mecca Joint Defence Agreement with Saudi Arabia and Turkey on August 7, under which the three countries committed to strengthening collective security and deterrence.

Pakistan’s latest agreement with Kuwait therefore adds another layer to Islamabad’s growing military engagement with Gulf and regional powers. The country has longstanding defence relationships with several Gulf states, including Kuwait and Saudi Arabia.

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Under the broader framework of Pakistan-Kuwait defence cooperation, Islamabad is also expected to provide assistance to Kuwait in areas including military training, capacity building and border management, according to reports on the expanded cooperation framework.

The signing was attended by Kuwait Army Chief of Staff Lieutenant General Khaled Al-Shuraiaan and Kuwait’s Ambassador to Pakistan Nassar Al-Mutairi.