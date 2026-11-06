Lakewood Police Officer Killed, Three Others Wounded in Shooting Near Denver Bus Stop

A Lakewood police officer was killed and three colleagues were wounded Thursday evening when a suspect opened fire near a Regional Transportation District bus outside Denver, Fox News reported.

Officers responded around 6:30 p.m. to a report of a suspicious person at the intersection of Colfax Avenue and Wadsworth Boulevard, as per reports. There they encountered a man attempting to board an RTD bus. Within seconds of approaching him, the suspect fired on the officers, striking four of them, Lakewood Police Public Information Officer John Romero said at a news conference.

One of the officers was later pronounced dead from the injuries. The suspect was shot by police and pronounced dead at the scene. A civilian was also wounded and taken to a local hospital. Police did not immediately release details about the severity of the injuries sustained by the three surviving officers.

“We are very sorry to report that one of those agents has been pronounced dead of their injuries,” Romero said. He offered an emotional message to the fallen officer’s family: “We just want the family to know that we love them, that we’re here for them, and Lakewood Police Department is a family, and we will be here for each other.”

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Colorado Gov. Jared Polis issued a statement expressing grief over the death.

“Law enforcement put their lives on the line for our safety everyday and I am heartbroken to learn that a Lakewood Police Agent was killed in the line of duty this evening,” Polis said. “My heart goes out to their family and friends. My thoughts are also with the three agents who are still receiving care at area hospitals, as well as the civilian who was wounded, and I wish them a full and speedy recovery. Thank you to law enforcement who run into danger to keep us safe and to protect our communities,” he said.

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Polis noted that the Colorado State Patrol assisted at the scene and took part in a procession from the hospital honoring the slain officer.

The Jefferson County Critical Incident Response Team is leading the investigation into the officer-involved shooting, with assistance from the Colorado Bureau of Investigation.

RTD said it was “deeply concerned” by the incident. “Our thoughts are with those affected directly by this incident,” the agency stated. “The safety and well-being of our customers, employees, and partners remain our highest priority,” it stated.