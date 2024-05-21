Advertisement

In a dramatic turn of events, a man in Sao Paulo used his Lamborghini to chase down a thief who had stolen his Rolex watch at gunpoint. The incident occurred in the upscale area of Avenida Brigadeiro Faria Lima on Saturday, May 18, and was captured on video, which has since gone viral on social media.

According to CNN Brazil, the owner of the green Lamborghini was approached by the thief while stopped at a traffic light. The thief, riding a motorcycle, brandished a gun and forcibly took the high-end timepiece, valued at approximately $40,000 (Brazilian real 200,000 or ₹32 lakh).

Advertisement

Motorista de Lamborghini persegue ladrão de Rolex e acaba batendo em poste na Faria Lima em São Paulo pic.twitter.com/AANSrcd6Ov — BHAZ (@portal_bhaz)

The video footage shows the Lamborghini driver accelerating in pursuit of the thief, who attempts to flee on his motorcycle. As the thief tries to make an illegal left turn, the Lamborghini speeds up and collides with the motorbike, causing both vehicles to crash.

Advertisement

Did the thief survive?

The impact sends the Lamborghini into a pole, toppling the traffic lights. Miraculously, the thief survives the crash and is seen quickly getting up and running away from the scene, abandoning his wrecked motorcycle.

Advertisement

Local media outlet Metropoles reported that the suspect has been identified. He resides in Taboao da Serra and was using a motorcycle registered in his mother's name. The thief left behind a 32-caliber revolver used in the robbery and a cell phone, which aided the police in identifying him.

This incident highlights the lengths to which the Lamborghini owner went to reclaim his stolen watch and the potential dangers of taking the law into one's own hands. While the thief managed to escape, the police are now in possession of crucial evidence that may lead to his apprehension.

Advertisement

The daring chase and subsequent crash have sparked discussions about crime and vigilantism in Sao Paulo, drawing attention to the ongoing issues of theft and personal safety in the city.