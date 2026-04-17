Lashkar-e-Taiba Co-Founder Amir Hamza Survives Assassination Attempt; Talha Saeed Visits Him in Lahore
Hours after the attack, internal communications intercepted from the terror group revealed that Talha Saeed, the son of LeT chief Hafiz Saeed, visited Hamza to demonstrate solidarity and assess his condition.
- World News
- 1 min read
Amir Hamza, a founding member of the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), survived a targeted assassination attempt in Lahore on Thursday, April 16, 2026.
Hours after the attack, internal communications intercepted from the terror group revealed that Talha Saeed, the son of LeT chief Hafiz Saeed, visited Hamza to demonstrate solidarity and assess his condition.