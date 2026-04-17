Updated 17 April 2026 at 12:47 IST Lashkar-e-Taiba Co-Founder Amir Hamza Survives Assassination Attempt; Talha Saeed Visits Him in Lahore Hours after the attack, internal communications intercepted from the terror group revealed that Talha Saeed, the son of LeT chief Hafiz Saeed, visited Hamza to demonstrate solidarity and assess his condition.