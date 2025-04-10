'Lawmaker or Rainmaker?': Netizens Troll Donald Trump for His Bizarre Order on Showerhead Water Flow

Washington DC: US President Donald Trump caused a stir with a new executive order aimed at reversing water flow standards for showerheads. The move, which he claims will end the “Obama-Biden war on water pressure,” is intended to restore “shower freedom” to Americans.

Known for his quirky grievances, Trump announced the executive order, saying, "I like to take a nice long shower to take care of my beautiful hair. I have to stand in the shower for 15 minutes until it gets wet. Comes out drip, drip, drip. It's ridiculous."

This latest executive order is part of Trump's broader effort to roll back water-saving standards. He framed the decision as part of his mission to "Make America’s showers great again."

Trump's frustration with low-flow showerheads is not new. He has long complained about the slow drip of modern appliances, noting that it forces longer showers to achieve the same result, ultimately leading to increased water usage.

"What you do is you end up washing your hands five times longer, so it's the same water. And we’re going to open it up so that people can live," he remarked.

The White House issued a statement accompanying the order, claiming that the restrictions had "turned a basic household item into a bureaucratic nightmare," and that the new rule would ensure that “showerheads are no longer weak and worthless.”

Could He Be More Pathetic?: Netizens Troll Trump

While Trump’s decision has sparked a heated discussion, it’s also drawing mixed reactions online.

Netizens have been quick to mock the President’s focus on showerheads, with some labeling it as trivial.

“Sounds narcissistic,” one user on X quipped, while another chimed in, "Didn't know this was an actual issue…"