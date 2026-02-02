Leaked Emails Reveal Ex-Prince Andrew Sent Photos Of Daughters To Sex Offender Jeffrey Epstein

New Delhi: The latest new tranche of Epstein Files release has dug a big hole for disgraced former Prince of UK, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, as it exposed that he had sent photographs of his daughters- Princesses Eugenie and Beatrice- to late financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, years after 2008 conviction, as per the new emails.

The shocking images, which were part of millions of never-before-seen documents related to Epstein and were made public on Friday, showed Beatrice climbing Mont Blanc and Eugenie taking part in a charity bike ride, as per media reports.

Further Shame

The latest release of evidence brings further shame to the former prince, who has already been stripped of his royal status and is currently being forced out of his estate due to his past association with Jeffrey Epstein.

Freshly uncovered emails indicate that images of Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie were shared with Epstein years after his 2008 sex crimes conviction. At the time the photos were sent, Eugenie was in her early 20s and Beatrice was in her mid-20s.

Severed all ties

Crucially, the correspondence occurred two years after the former prince publicly insisted he had severed all ties with the convicted sex offender.

In what appears to be a holiday greeting card, the first photos of Andrew’s daughters were sent from his 'HRH The Duke of York' email address on December 21, 2011.

The images show the royal siblings posing in a winter setting where Princess Beatrice is seen in a silver party hat, while Eugenie is wrapped in a brown scarf and fur headwear. Accompanying the photo was a note from Andrew which read, 'Wishing you much joy and happiness at this time and for the year ahead.'

A second holiday card, dated December 20, 2012, featured four more images. Along with Beatrice and Eugenie, the photos showed Andrew abseiling down The Shard and Sarah Ferguson at Great Slave Lake in Canada.

Specifically, Beatrice was seen smiling while climbing Mont Blanc in February 2012, and Eugenie was captured during a June charity bike ride. These later images included the same festive greeting and Andrew’s signature. Despite these revelations, the former prince, who lost his royal titles last year, maintains he never engaged in any misconduct during his friendship with Epstein.

Andrew back in headlines

Andrew was put back in spotlight earlier this week where disturbing pictures released by the DoJ showed Andrew crouching over a woman. He was seen kneeling on all fours over the woman, who was lying on the ground. One of the pictures showed Andrew staring directly at the camera, with his hands placed on either sides of the woman, caging her on the floor. Another picture showed him touching the woman's waist.

The face of the woman was redacted by the federal agency before publication.

Credits: DOJ

The records also showed that disgraced American financier Jeffrey Epstein offered a "trustworthy" Russian friend to Andrew. The name of the woman has not been revealed by the DoJ. A couple of e-mails shared by DOJ from the year 2010 showed a conversation between Epstein and Andrew, whose had an email account in the name of 'The Duke'.

Latest Trove Of Epstein files

Newly released records also show that Andrew invited Epstein to Buckingham Palace just one month after the financier completed house arrest.

The latest disclosure, the largest to date, includes over 180,000 images and 2,000 videos, arriving six weeks after a deadline mandated by a transparency law signed by President Donald Trump.

Among the bombshell revelations are emails suggesting Elon Musk explored a visit to Epstein’s private island in early 2014.

Credits: AP

More controversially, unverified files contain claims from Epstein that Bill Gates sought to hide a sexually transmitted infection from his then-wife, Melinda, allegations Gates has branded as 'absurd' and 'completely false.'