'Leave Iran Now’: US Virtual Embassy Issues Fresh Alert, Warns Citizens Not to Rely on Govt Help | Image: AP/Republic

Washington: The U.S. Virtual Embassy in Iran has issued a renewed, urgent advisory telling all American citizens in Iran to “leave Iran now”, as the security situation remains volatile and travel and communication networks are severely disrupted.

In an alert posted on its official website, the Virtual Embassy said U.S. nationals should depart the country immediately and plan their exit without relying on assistance from the U.S. government, which has no diplomatic or consular presence in Tehran.



The advisory warned that growing unrest and protests in Iran have resulted in restrictions on communications, transport disruptions and uncertainty over available flights, making travel increasingly complicated. Road closures, internet outages and cancelled or limited airline services were highlighted as ongoing challenges for those seeking to leave.

Key Recommendations from the US Advisory

Advertisement

“Leave Iran now” and have a departure plan that does not depend on U.S. government help.

Expect internet blackouts and disrupted phone networks, and prepare alternative means of communication.

Consider departing Iran by land to neighbouring Armenia or Türkiye if it is safe to do so, given the limited availability of flights.

If unable to depart immediately, find a secure location, stock up on essentials such as food, water and medication, and avoid demonstrations.

Advertisement

Risks for Dual Nationals

The advisory also underscored particular dangers for U.S.–Iranian dual nationals, noting that Iran does not recognise dual citizenship and could treat them solely as Iranian citizens. Visitors showing a U.S. passport or connections to the United States could be subject to questioning, arrest or detention by Iranian authorities.

Context of Rising Tensions

The warning comes as Iran continues to experience large-scale unrest and protests, which have been reported to span several provinces and major cities. Iranian authorities have been imposing tighter security measures in response to ongoing demonstrations that began months earlier.

The United States has previously maintained a “Level 4 – Do Not Travel” advisory for Iran, citing risks including terrorism, kidnapping, arbitrary arrest and civil unrest. This latest alert serves as an intensification of that guidance and reflects the U.S. government’s assessments that conditions in Iran remain dangerous and unpredictable.

Diplomatic Situation