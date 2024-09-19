Published 08:52 IST, September 19th 2024
Walkie-Talkie Blasts Kill 20 Hezbollah Members, Injure 450 as Israel Says ‘New Phase’ of War
The blasts hit a country still roiling with confusion and anger after Tuesday’s pager bombings, which killed at least 12 people, and wounded some 2,800 others.
- World News
- 6 min read
Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Lebanon Walkie-Talkie Blasts Leave 20 Dead; Israel Declares ‘New Phase’ of War | Image: AP
- Listen to this article
- 6 min read
Advertisement
06:34 IST, September 19th 2024