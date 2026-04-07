Lessons From Ruins: Iranian Math Professor Holds Algorithms Class From Bombed Classroom Amid War

Tehran: Amidst the escalating war in Iran, a video has surfaced showing a Math professor holding a 'Randomized Algorithms' online class from a heavily damaged, rubble-strewn classroom of Sharif University that was attacked by American missiles on Monday.

The video showed the professor sitting amidst ruins and imparting knowledge to student. A huge crack was seen on the wall behind the professor.

Further, huge slabs were seen lying on the desks and chairs in the room, with furniture also broke due to the impact of the strike.

Amidst the chaos, the professor was seen dressed in a neat blue shirt as he sat straight before him laptop and did his job in the extreme situation. The video of the teacher is symbolic to the resistance of the civilians of Iran amidst daily bombings and strikes from Israel and USA.

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Sharif University in Tehran is one of the leading scientific institutes of Iran and is often compared to the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) in USA.

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