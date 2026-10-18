'Let's Go To France, Lovely Place': Trump Mocks Nationwide Protests, Violence

Washington DC, US: US President Donald Trump ridiculed the severe turmoil unfolding in France, making sarcastic remarks about the nation being a prime location for uprisings as demonstrations over the increasing cost of living flared into violent confrontations with law enforcement, extensive looting and fires.

“Let’s go to France? It’s a lovely place. No riots, no revolutions. You know, France seems to be so damn good for revolutions. It’s unbelievable. Let’s go to France and join the revolution,” Donald Trump said, mocking the crisis in the European nation.

Donald Trump’s comments came as France experienced widespread destruction following a day of intense protests nationwide. The disturbances followed weeks of student demonstrations concerning economic hardships and state expenditure, with the rallies deteriorating into property damage, arson and skirmishes with riot control officers.

The civil unrest occurred roughly half a year before the presidential elections scheduled to succeed French President Emmanuel Macron, compounding the political strain on his administration.

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US Vice President JD Vance also commented on the crisis, attributing the violence to Western liberal approaches towards immigration and multiculturalism. In a statement on X, JD Vance argued that Western nations had neglected critical concerns regarding integration and cultural harmony while championing diversity.

“Western liberals imported the third world into France and other countries in the name of diversity and compassion. They ignored fundamental questions of assimilation and compatibility,” JD Vance wrote.

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“They were told it would lead to this and they didn’t listen,” he added, calling upon France to intervene before additional historical sites suffered fire damage.

“I pray that France, a beautiful country of amazing people, will stop this madness before more of its landmarks burn,” JD Vance stated.

He further connected the disturbances to domestic American politics, cautioning that the events in France mirrored outcomes that congressional Democrats allegedly envisioned for the United States.

“And I hope Americans are paying attention. This is the future congressional Democrats seek for your country,” he wrote.

Protests centred on living expenses, state budgets and public utilities expanded across France over the weekend, featuring clashes between activists and police forces, looting and arson documented across multiple urban centres. The French Ministry of the Interior estimated that approximately 550,000 individuals participated in the rallies countrywide, whereas the CGT labour union estimated the total at 800,000.