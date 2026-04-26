'Let the Show Go On': Trump Reacts After Shooting Scare, Praises Secret Service For Quick Action

Washington: Donald J. Trump issued his first statement after a dramatic shooting scare briefly disrupted the White House Correspondents' Dinner, praising security agencies and backing the decision to continue the high-profile event.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump described the developments as “quite an evening in D.C.,” commending the Secret Service and law enforcement for acting “quickly and bravely.” He confirmed that the suspected shooter had been apprehended and said he had recommended that the programme continue despite the incident.

“I have recommended that we ‘let the show go on’ but will entirely be guided by law enforcement. They will make a decision shortly,” Trump said.

‘Secret Service Acted Quickly and Bravely’

Emphasising his appreciation for the security response, Trump said the swift action by the Secret Service ensured that the situation was brought under control. He confirmed that the shooter had been apprehended and noted that authorities were now assessing the next steps.

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Trump added that while he had recommended to “let the show go on,” he would be guided entirely by law enforcement decisions regarding the event.

Event Set to Resume After Scare

According to initial reports, the dinner is expected to resume after a temporary halt triggered by the security scare. Authorities moved swiftly to secure the venue, ensuring the safety of attendees before allowing proceedings to continue.

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Trump said that law enforcement had requested an immediate evacuation of the premises in line with standard security protocol, a directive that was being followed without delay. He confirmed that he would address the media in a press conference from the White House Press Briefing Room within 30 minutes.

Trump also reassured that the First Lady, the Vice President, and all Cabinet members were “in perfect condition.” Adding that he had spoken to event organisers, Trump said the White House Correspondents’ Dinner would now be rescheduled within the next 30 days.

Panic Contained, Suspect in Custody

The security scare triggered brief panic at the venue, with guests secured as authorities responded. Trump was escorted to safety as part of standard protocol.

Law enforcement agencies later confirmed that a suspect linked to the incident had been taken into custody, with investigations currently underway.