‘Let’s Get It Done’: Another Diplomatic Win? Trump Labels Israel-Lebanon Truce As ‘10th War’ He Has Solved

New Delhi: US President Donald Trump announced a landmark 10-day truce between Israel and Lebanon, asserting that this marks the 10th conflict he has successfully halted. Following what he described as "excellent" discussions with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Lebanese President Joseph Aoun, Trump confirmed the ceasefire is set to take effect at 5 PM EST (3:30 AM IST).

Notably, Trump has frequently claimed credit for resolving various international conflicts, including the tensions between India and Pakistan following Operation Sindoor in May of last year. He attributes the breakthrough to his personal diplomatic strategy, specifically his focus on securing trade agreements with both countries to foster stability.

This cooling-off period follows intensive negotiations intended to de-escalate regional friction, with Trump further extending an invitation to both nations' leaders for continued talks.

Taking to Truth Social, he wrote, "I just had excellent conversations with the Highly Respected President Joseph Aoun, of Lebanon, and Prime Minister Bibi Netanyahu, of Israel. These two Leaders have agreed that in order to achieve PEACE between their Countries, they will formally begin a 10 Day CEASEFIRE at 5 P.M. EST."

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He added, "It has been my Honor to solve 9 Wars across the World, and this will be my 10th, so let's, GET IT DONE!".

High-level team

Trump highlighted that the recent meeting in Washington was the first time Israel and Lebanon have convened in 34 years. To ensure this momentum leads to a permanent resolution, he has tasked a high-level team- including Vice President JD Vance, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, and Joint Chiefs Chairman Dan Caine- with overseeing the transition to a "lasting peace."

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This agreement follows a historic summit between Israeli and Lebanese delegations in Washington earlier this week.

Tensions in the region had escalated sharply after February 28, when the US and Israel launched a joint military campaign against Iran. Shortly after, Hezbollah drew Lebanon into the wider conflict by launching rocket barrages at Israel in defense of Tehran.

In a subsequent update, Trump announced he would host Netanyahu and Aoun at the White House for their "first meaningful talks" since 1983. Expressing optimism that both parties are eager for a resolution, the President stated his belief that a final peace agreement will "happen quickly."

'I hope Hezbollah acts nicely'

Trump on Thursday (local time) expressed hope that Hezbollah would act responsibly and peacefully during the 10-day ceasefire with Israel, urging an end to hostilities and stressing the need for lasting peace in the region.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump wrote, "I hope Hezbollah acts nicely and well during this important period of time. It will be an GREAT moment for them if they do. No more killing. Must finally have PEACE! Thank you for your attention to this matter. President DONALD J. TRUMP."

No end to hostilities?

Meanwhile, reports from Lebanon suggested continued hostilities despite the ceasefire. According to Lebanon's National News Agency (NNA), Israeli artillery struck areas in southern Lebanon shortly after the truce took effect, including the towns of Khiam and Dibbine, alongside machinegun fire and aerial surveillance activity.

The Israeli military said it remains on high alert along the border even as the ceasefire is in place.

Despite the tensions, celebrations were reported in parts of Beirut, with fireworks and gunfire marking the start of the ceasefire.

Grave error?

On the other hand, Hezbollah legislator Hussein Hajj Hassan criticized the Lebanese government’s move and said entering direct negotiations with Israel was a "grave error." He argued that Beirut should cease making concessions to both Israel and the United States.