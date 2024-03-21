×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated May 15th, 2022 at 21:03 IST

Libyan rivals resume UN-brokered talks on elections

Rival Libyan officials on Sunday resumed talks in the Egyptian capital, the latest UN-led efforts to agree on constitutional amendments for elections as the North African nation again finds itself at a political impasse.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
| Image:self
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

Cairo, May 15 (AP) Rival Libyan officials on Sunday resumed talks in the Egyptian capital, the latest UN-led efforts to agree on constitutional amendments for elections as the North African nation again finds itself at a political impasse.

Twelve lawmakers from Libya's east-based parliament and 11 from the High Council of State, an advisory body from western Libya, were attending the Cairo-hosted talks, said Abdullah Bliheg, the parliament's spokesman.

Bliheg did not offer further details. The UN mission in Libya also said talks were resumed in a Cairo hotel.

The first round of the talks, also held in Cairo last month, did not achieve a breakthrough in the dispute over the election's legal basis, which was among major challenges that caused planned national elections to fail in December.

The failure to hold the vote was a major blow to international efforts to end decade of chaos in Libya. It has opened a new chapter in its long-running political impasse, with rival governments claiming power after tentative steps toward unity in the past year.

The oil-rich country has been wrecked by conflict since the NATO-backed uprising toppled and killed longtime dictator Moammar Gadhafi in 2011.

The country has for years been split between rival administrations in the east and west, each supported by different militias and foreign governments.

In February, the country's east-based House of Representatives named a new prime minister, former interior minister Fathi Bashagha, to lead a new interim government.

The lawmakers claimed the mandate of interim Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibah, who is based in Tripoli, expired when the election failed to take place as planned in December.

Dbeibah, however, remained defiant against replacing his government, insisting that he will hand over power only to an elected administration.

Bashagha has yet to be seated in the capital, and calls were mounting to have his government seated in the crucial city of Sirte, which is controlled by forces of his rival-turned-ally commander Khalifa Hifter. The city serves as a link between Libya's eastern and western regions.

The stand-off worsened in the past weeks with occasional infighting between rouge militias especially the western region, and a partial oil blockade amid a global energy crisis because of the Russian war in Ukraine.

The closure of oil facilities, including Libya's largest oil field, in areas controlled by Hifter's forces was likely meant to deprive Debeibah's government from funds and embower its rivals.

Libya's prized light crude has long featured in the country's civil war, with rival militias and foreign powers jostling for control of Africa's largest oil reserves.

Bashagha and his ally, the influential Parliament Speaker Aguila Saleh announced earlier this month the oil facilities would be reopened on condition that oil revenues will be temporarily frozen until rival factions agree on a mechanism to manage such oil funds.

The proposal has enjoyed the support of the US embassy in Libya, saying that such a mechanism “should incorporate agreement on priority expenditures, transparency measures, and steps to ensure oversight and accountability.” (AP) PY PY

Advertisement

Published May 15th, 2022 at 21:03 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

EU automotive industry

EU car sales surge

a minute ago
Sakana.AI

Japan’s Sakana AI

a minute ago
Election Commission

LS POLLS 2024 LIVE

a minute ago
Ali Fazal

Ali Fazal begins preparation for Agatha Christie's 'Death on the Nile'

2 minutes ago
Sachin Tendulkar

Tendulkar's STERN message

2 minutes ago
Aaron Taylor-Johnson

Aaron On Cinema

2 minutes ago
Taiwan detects 32 Chinese warplanes

Taiwan Detects Warplanes

3 minutes ago
Renowned Indian classical musicians Ranjani and Gayatri have announced their decision to withdraw from the Music Academy's Conference 2024

Carnatic Music Row

4 minutes ago
Shami undergoes surgery

GT replace Shami

4 minutes ago
Supreme Court pulls up Patanjali for misleading ads

Patanjali's Court Apology

4 minutes ago
Babar Azam with Rizwan

Warner, Babar snubbed!

9 minutes ago
US considering more than $10 bn in subsidies for Intel

Intel bags $20 billion

9 minutes ago
Kheer

Indian Sweets For Holi

10 minutes ago
Madhuri Dixit

Madhuri's Performance

10 minutes ago
Election Commissioners

'Would Lead to Chaos': SC

11 minutes ago
Keshav Maharaj

Keshav Maharaj at Ayodhya

11 minutes ago
Thalapathy VIjay

Vijay Addresses Fans

13 minutes ago
Caribbean Islands

Visit Caribbean Islands

17 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. ‘Making Plans for the Initial 100 Days of Our Third Term’: PM | LIVE

    India News15 hours ago

  2. Assam STF Nabs Top ISIS Terrorists During Search Operation Along IB Area

    India News16 hours ago

  3. Centre Notifies Fact Check Unit Under PIB To Monitor Online Content

    India News16 hours ago

  4. Delhi HC Issues Summons to TMC Leader Mahua Moitra in Defamation Case

    India News17 hours ago

  5. Delhi Woman Sweeping Outside Her House Rammed by Car, Dies

    India News17 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo