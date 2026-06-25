'Like a Horror Movie': Venezuelans Describe Terror as Twin Earthquakes Flatten Buildings Nationwide

People across Venezuela are sharing chilling accounts of the moment two massive earthquakes struck the country on Wednesday evening - a magnitude 7.2 followed roughly a minute later by a 7.5, among the strongest the nation has felt in over a hundred years.

Officials say at least 32 people have died and around 700 have been injured so far, though the U.S. Geological Survey has warned that figure could eventually climb as high as 100,000 as search efforts continue.

"The Scene Was Like a Horror Movie"

One survivor, Alejandra, escaped a collapsed building and described the chaos in stark terms. She told Reuters: “There was a cloud of smoke that wouldn't let us see. And when we went downstairs, the scene was like a horror movie. We had to climb over the rubble and everything.”

"It Started Off Gently"

Hector Ricci, a Caracas resident, said the shaking didn't hit all at once, it built up slowly before forcing everyone outside. He said: "It started off gently and then gradually grew, and in the end, we all had to leave our houses, go outside and gather together."

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"Unreal. The Force Was Incredibly Strong" Roberto Gamas, another Caracas resident, was inside when the shaking hit. He said the building he was in "really shook from side to side. Unreal. The force was incredibly strong."

"We Urge Unity"

Acting President Delcy Rodríguez declared a state of emergency in a national address, confirming damage in several states without giving exact numbers on deaths or destroyed buildings at the time. She said: "We urge our population to remain calm... We urge unity."

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She also called on health care workers to report to hospitals and announced that schools would stay closed for several days, with some buildings turned into shelters.

"Check That No One Has Been Harmed"

Interior Minister Diosdado Cabello said the quake was felt across several states and confirmed collapsed homes in the Altamira neighborhood, warning that people there were likely injured. He said: "We understand that some people may be desperate, but we are acting according to protocols to activate aid and rescue efforts to help those who need it most."

He also urged people to stay outdoors in case of aftershocks, adding: "Be very careful with children and the elderly. Call each other and check that no one has been harmed."

"Stay Strong, Venezuela": Messages From Abroad

Exiled opposition leader María Corina Machado posted online: "May strength, serenity, and solidarity prevail among us in the face of this difficult time."

El Salvador's President Nayib Bukele, despite past tensions with Venezuela's government, offered support too, writing: "We send you all our solidarity and our prayers. Stay strong, Venezuela."

The quakes' impact reached far beyond Venezuela's borders. Buildings were evacuated as far away as Brazil's Amazon region, more than 1,000 miles from Caracas. The country's main airport was damaged and shut down, along with subway and gas services in the capital. In the coastal state of Falcón, officials reported dozens hospitalised and more than a dozen people trapped.