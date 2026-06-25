Venezuela Doublet: All About The Rare Seismological Event That Triggered Twin Powerful Earthquakes

New Delhi: Venezuela was rocked by an extremely rare seismic phenomenon on Wednesday evening after two powerful earthquakes struck within less than a minute of each other, triggering widespread destruction, panic and an unprecedented emergency response.

The back-to-back quakes-described by experts as a “doublet earthquake”-flattened buildings, split highways, damaged the country's main international airport and prompted the government to declare a nationwide state of emergency.

The U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) recorded the first earthquake at a magnitude between 7.1 and 7.2, striking shortly after 6 p.m. local time at a shallow depth of around 13-22 kilometres. Its epicentre was located west of the coastal town of Moron, roughly 168 kilometres west of Caracas.

Less than a minute later, a stronger 7.5-magnitude earthquake struck at an even shallower depth of about 10 kilometres, with its epicentre located around 16 kilometres southwest of Moron, near Yumare. The two powerful tremors occurring almost simultaneously make the event a rare earthquake doublet, one of the most unusual seismic occurrences recorded.

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What is an Earthquake Doublet?

An earthquake doublet refers to two major earthquakes of similar magnitude that occur in nearly the same location within a very short interval—often seconds or minutes apart. Unlike a typical earthquake followed by smaller aftershocks, both quakes in a doublet are independently powerful and capable of causing severe damage.

According to seismologists, earthquake doublets are uncommon because stress released by the first quake usually reduces the likelihood of another equally strong tremor occurring immediately afterward. However, in rare situations, the first rupture redistributes stress to a nearby fault, triggering a second major earthquake almost instantly.

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The Venezuela event is being described as one of the strongest and rarest seismic episodes to hit the country in more than a century.

Buildings Collapse, Highways Split Open

The powerful earthquakes caused extensive structural damage across multiple Venezuelan states.

Dramatic visuals from Caracas showed apartment buildings with entire walls ripped away, exposing furniture inside homes. Rescue workers raced through piles of concrete searching for survivors trapped beneath collapsed buildings, while clouds of dust engulfed neighbourhoods.

Authorities also reported severe damage in the coastal city of La Guaira, where several buildings partially or completely collapsed. Images from across the country showed highways split open by the force of the tremors, complicating rescue efforts.

Videos circulating online captured panic inside the Maiquetía International Airport as passengers scrambled for safety during the shaking. The airport itself suffered structural damage and has been shut until further notice.

State of Emergency Declared

Interim President Delcy Rodríguez declared a nationwide State of Emergency, suspending classes across the country and banning all non-essential activities.

In an address to the nation, Rodríguez urged doctors, nurses and healthcare workers to immediately report to hospitals as authorities prepared for a surge in casualties. She also announced the closure of Maiquetía International Airport due to earthquake damage and expressed condolences to families who lost loved ones, although no official death toll has yet been released.

Emergency services, firefighters, police and civil defence teams have been deployed nationwide as rescue operations continue.

Casualties Could Be Significant

While Venezuelan authorities have not yet released official nationwide casualty figures, the USGS warned that the disaster could be catastrophic.

The agency estimated that between 10,000 and 100,000 fatalities are possible under its initial impact assessment, stating that "high casualties and extensive damage are probable and the disaster is likely widespread."

Local officials confirmed collapsed buildings, multiple injuries and ongoing rescue operations for people trapped beneath the rubble.

Panic Across Caracas

The earthquakes sent thousands of residents rushing out of homes, offices and restaurants as buildings swayed violently.

Witnesses described hearing loud crashes as walls crumbled and household items shattered. Many remained outdoors long after sunset, fearing powerful aftershocks. Some residents hugged their pets while others watched emergency crews search through damaged buildings.

Interior Minister Diosdado Cabello said the Altamira neighbourhood in Caracas had witnessed "alarming situations" involving collapsed homes and buildings. He urged motorists to clear roads for ambulances and advised residents to stay outdoors because aftershocks could further weaken damaged structures.

Tsunami Alerts Issued, Then Withdrawn

The powerful quakes briefly triggered tsunami alerts across parts of the Caribbean.

The U.S. Pacific Tsunami Warning Center issued warnings for the Virgin Islands, while authorities in the Dominican Republic also issued alerts. An earlier advisory for Puerto Rico was later lifted after further assessment.

Why Are Strong Earthquakes Rare in Venezuela?

Although Venezuela sits near the boundary of the South American and Caribbean tectonic plates, destructive earthquakes are relatively uncommon compared to countries along the Pacific "Ring of Fire" such as Chile and Mexico.

The country's geological setting makes major seismic events less frequent, making Wednesday's powerful earthquake doublet one of the most significant natural disasters in recent Venezuelan history.