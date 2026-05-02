'Like Pirates': Trump On US Seizing Iranian Oil From Strait Of Hormuz

Washington: With no end to the conflict in Iran in sight, US President Donald Trump who is no stranger to attract global headlines, issued another surprise statement. This time, he boasted that the US Navy is acting like “pirates” and seizing Iranian ships, amid the naval blockade. This comes day after he had claimed that hostilities with Iran has ended.

"We…land on top of it and we took over the ship. We took over the cargo, took over the oil. It's a very profitable business," Trump said on Saturday while addressing a rally at Florida. "We're like pirates. We're sort of like pirates. But we're not playing games," he said as the crowds cheered.

On Tuesday, the US Navy seized two tankers containing Iranian crude. This elicited a strong response from Iran who described the move as "armed robbery on the high seas." Iran Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei described the incident as "outright legalisation of piracy and armed robbery on the high seas".

“This is the outright legalization of piracy and armed robbery on the high seas. Welcome to the return of the pirates — only now, they operate with government-issued warrants, sail under official flags, and call their plunder “law enforcement.” The United States must be held fully accountable for this brazenly lawless behavior, which strikes at the heart of international law & international free trade, and threatens the basic principles of maritime security,” Baghaei said.

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Iran had imposed a blocked of the Strait of Hormuz since the war broke out in the Middle East. Recently, Trump has imposed ​a naval blockade of Iranian ports.

As of Friday, the US Central Command said that it has so far redirected 45 vessels to "ensure compliance" with its blockade.

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In April US defence secretary Pete Hegseth stressed that the blockade will last "as long as it takes". Military General Dan Caine mentioned that the blockade "applies to all ships, regardless of nationality, heading into or from Iranian ports."